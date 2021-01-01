Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandre BATAILLE
Ajouter
Alexandre BATAILLE
MELUN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Credit Agricole
- Directeur de centre d affaires Entreprises Seine et Marne
Melun (77000)
2017 - maintenant
Formations
ICN Business School
Nancy (54000)
1999 - 2002