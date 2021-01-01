Alexandre BRONDINO (ALEXANDRE BRONDINO)

Commercial | Bruxelles2021 - maintenant• Creation of 3 offers in relation with the top management on the Belgian entity (Data,Cyber, IT DEV).
• Calls for the discovery of prospects, create and manage a network of qualified prospects, • In charge of diverse customer such as Engie, Toyota Motor Europe.
• Prepare specific documents for clients, including bid responses (15/week).
• Drive partner success including Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.
• HR part: 10 interviews/week
• Management of 30 consultants
Commercial | Paris (75000)2019 - 2019• Creation of a process for responding to calls for tenders (Lean management).
• In charge of calls for tenders (pipeline: 1,6M€ of potentials revenue).
• Edition of 2 alliance projects (meetings, dossiers).
• Creation of 7 provisional financial studies.
• Management of a team for the creation of a tool to account for GHG emissions.
Ressources humaines | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140)2019 - 2019• 10 interviews per week.
• Creation of training on the recruitment process and tools - (“Sharing of good practices on the use of recruitment tools”).
• 3 recruitment events in various places. (Between 100 and 300 candidates per event).
• Award: TalentMVP2019 of LinkedIn Recruiter. (top 15% of all LinkedIn Recruiter user).
2017 - 2020Programme Grande école – Master 2: Project and Programme management and Business development:
• International development & change management,
• The monitoring of indicators to measure the progress and success of a project in an international context,
• Issues and development of strategies related to business development.