Alexandre BRONDINO (ALEXANDRE BRONDINO)

  • Business Manager - VIE
  • Maltem
  • Business Manager - VIE

Bruxelles

Entreprises

  • Maltem - Business Manager - VIE

    Commercial | Bruxelles 2021 - maintenant • Creation of 3 offers in relation with the top management on the Belgian entity (Data,Cyber, IT DEV).
    • Calls for the discovery of prospects, create and manage a network of qualified prospects, • In charge of diverse customer such as Engie, Toyota Motor Europe.
    • Prepare specific documents for clients, including bid responses (15/week).
    • Drive partner success including Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.
    • HR part: 10 interviews/week
    • Management of 30 consultants

  • Ooshot.com - Junior Project Manager (Stage)

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2019 - 2019 • Creation of a process for responding to calls for tenders (Lean management).
    • In charge of calls for tenders (pipeline: 1,6M€ of potentials revenue).
    • Edition of 2 alliance projects (meetings, dossiers).
    • Creation of 7 provisional financial studies.
    • Management of a team for the creation of a tool to account for GHG emissions.

  • Altran Technologies - RECRUITMENT OFFICER AND EMPLOYER BRAND

    Ressources humaines | Vélizy-Villacoublay (78140) 2019 - 2019 • 10 interviews per week.
    • Creation of training on the recruitment process and tools - (“Sharing of good practices on the use of recruitment tools”).
    • 3 recruitment events in various places. (Between 100 and 300 candidates per event).
    • Award: TalentMVP2019 of LinkedIn Recruiter. (top 15% of all LinkedIn Recruiter user).

Formations

  • Skema Business School

    2017 - 2020 Programme Grande école – Master 2: Project and Programme management and Business development:
    • International development & change management,
    • The monitoring of indicators to measure the progress and success of a project in an international context,
    • Issues and development of strategies related to business development.

