Alexandre DEMBICKI

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Altimet - Sales & Business Development Engineer

    2012 - maintenant Overseas Sales & Business Development Engineer.

    Sales:

    Identification of new target accounts and opportunities technically and geographically
    Creation & follow up of a network of partners/distributors/customers at an international level (worldwide )
    Contract, Sales negociation
    Management of direct & indirect sales projects
    Elaboration of Business plans & Sales Development Strategy ( incl. pricelist )


    Technical:

    Comprehension of the customers needs
    Elaboration & Management of the technical project: standard & customized products
    Demonstration of the product
    Installation of the machine at the customer site
    Training of the different level of users: operator, technician, engineers, professors...

    Marketing/Communication:

    Management of worldwide Conferences, Exhibition, Product Demonstrations & Technical Expertise
    Management of the website

  • Altimet - Export Sales Engineer

    2012 - 2012

  • Scott Bader - Assistant European Manager

    2011 - 2011

Formations

  • Institut De Technologie LiU (Linköping)

    Linköping 2011 - 2012

  • Polytech' Lille

    Lille 2009 - 2012 Ingénieur

  • Lycée Louis Thuiller

    Amiens 2006 - 2009 Classe Préparatoire aux Grandes Ecoles d'Ingénieur

