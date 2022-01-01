Alexandre DEMBICKI

Altimet
- Sales & Business Development Engineer
2012 - maintenant
Overseas Sales & Business Development Engineer.
Sales:
Identification of new target accounts and opportunities technically and geographically
Creation & follow up of a network of partners/distributors/customers at an international level (worldwide )
Contract, Sales negociation
Management of direct & indirect sales projects
Elaboration of Business plans & Sales Development Strategy ( incl. pricelist )
Technical:
Comprehension of the customers needs
Elaboration & Management of the technical project: standard & customized products
Demonstration of the product
Installation of the machine at the customer site
Training of the different level of users: operator, technician, engineers, professors...
Marketing/Communication:
Management of worldwide Conferences, Exhibition, Product Demonstrations & Technical Expertise
Management of the website