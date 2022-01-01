Menu

Alexandre DOUGNAC

Cergy

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Travaux publics
Génie civil

Entreprises

  • Spie Batignolles TPCI - Directeur de Projets

    Cergy 2009 - maintenant Tunnel de Chabrières - (04) - FRANCE
    A89 Tunnels de la Bussière -Tunnels de Chalosset (69) - FRANCE

  • Vinci Construction Grands Projets - Directeur de Projets

    Rueil-Malmaison Cedex 2004 - 2009 Responsable étude Grands Projets CEVA - SUISSE
    Responsable étude PPP Slovaquie D1 - SLOVAQUIE
    Manager NATM Tunneling - Métro de Budapest - Budapest - HONGRIE
    Etablissement pénitentiaire de Puerto Montt - PPP - Puerto Montt - CHILI
    Etablissement pénitentiaire de Valdivia - PPP - Valdivia - CHILI

  • GTM Génie Civil et Services - Ingénieur de Travaux

    2000 - 2004 Etude / Responsable QSE / Chef de poste / Ingénieur travaux
    Métro de Toulouse - Ligne B - Lot 5 - Toulouse - FRANCE

  • Dumez GTM - Ingénieur Travaux

    1997 - 2000 Chef de production - Tunnel de Paranà - Paranà - Entre rios - ARGENTINE

Formations

