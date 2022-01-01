Alexandre DOUGNAC

Cergy2009 - maintenantTunnel de Chabrières - (04) - FRANCE
A89 Tunnels de la Bussière -Tunnels de Chalosset (69) - FRANCE
Vinci Construction Grands Projets
- Directeur de Projets
Rueil-Malmaison Cedex2004 - 2009Responsable étude Grands Projets CEVA - SUISSE
Responsable étude PPP Slovaquie D1 - SLOVAQUIE
Manager NATM Tunneling - Métro de Budapest - Budapest - HONGRIE
Etablissement pénitentiaire de Puerto Montt - PPP - Puerto Montt - CHILI
Etablissement pénitentiaire de Valdivia - PPP - Valdivia - CHILI
GTM Génie Civil et Services
- Ingénieur de Travaux
2000 - 2004Etude / Responsable QSE / Chef de poste / Ingénieur travaux
Métro de Toulouse - Ligne B - Lot 5 - Toulouse - FRANCE
Dumez GTM
- Ingénieur Travaux
1997 - 2000Chef de production - Tunnel de Paranà - Paranà - Entre rios - ARGENTINE