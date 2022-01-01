Retail
Alexandre EZANE
Alexandre EZANE
ABIDJAN
En résumé
Être et demeurer un investissement sûr et rentable pour mon employeur.
CODITRANS
- Commercial SENIOR
2009 - maintenant
Groupe Instec (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2003 - 2006
INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL
Désiré Serge ETILÉ
Michel DIOMANDE
Yasmine KOUASSI