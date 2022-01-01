Menu

Alexandre EZANE

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Être et demeurer un investissement sûr et rentable pour mon employeur.

Entreprises

  • CODITRANS -  Commercial SENIOR

    2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • Groupe Instec (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2003 - 2006 INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL

Réseau