Alexandre FAUST

-
Owens Corning
- GR EU Regional EHS Leader
Toledo
2017 - maintenant
6 plants and 1 S&T Center: Belgium, France, Italy, Russia & Spain
• Regional EHS Strategy and Support
• EHS policies, programs and processes implementation
• Functional EHS staff management
• Direct audit and risk management programs
• Relationship Management
• Key EHS indicators improvement
-
Dietsmann
- Regional HSEQ Manager
Monaco
2013 - 2017
4 countries : Angola, Congo, Gabon and Mozambique
BOSIET (HUET included) Training (2013)
• Main clients: TOTAL, ENI, EXXON and SHELL
• Onshore and Offshore sites: oil platforms, FPU, FPSO, drilling rig, onshore oilfields, yards, storage sites and power plants
• HSEQ activities Coordination in compliance with the Group HSEQ Management System
• HSEQ Teams management (86 people): HSEQ managers, supervisors and technicians
• Development of Regional HSEQ synergies
• HSEQ audits on subsidiaries and contracts
• Regional Director advisor on HSEQ matters
• Creation of HSEQ trainings (induction, safety culture), awareness (Dietsmann 12 Safe Maintenance Rules), incidents feedback
• Responding call of tender for HSEQ part
• Implementation of HSE Service Contract with ENI Congo: HSE supervisors and technicians (62 people)
-
Société Le Nickel - Sln (groupe Eramet)
- Head of Department Prevention Safety
Noumea
2011 - 2013
Nouméa - New Caledonia
• Management of Prevention Health and Safety policy for all the company (plant and mines) and subcontractors
• Management of Health and Safety system
• Management of a 23 people team : safety engineer, supervisors, advisors and trainers
• Management of the relationships to administrations, the insurers, the neighbors and associations on technical files, incidents management and operational following
• Risks assessment and emergency plans on hazardous situations
• Health and Safety organization of technical shutdown
• Design and implementation of specific health and safety trainings
• Member of EH&S group coordinators network, EH&S audits (New Caledonia, France, Sweden, Gabon)
• Following and management of Occupational diseases files
-
ERAMET
- Head of Department Prevention Environment Health
Paris Cedex
2006 - 2011
SEVESO high threshold
Le Havre - France
• Member of plant top management
• Management of a 6 people team : safety advisor, environment advisor, safety technicians, nurse and assistant
• Management of Safety system (S.I.E.S. - DNV)
• Implementation of OHSAS 18001 Safety management system
• Management of ISO 14001 Environment system
• Management of the security sub-contractor of the plant
• Management of the relationships to administrations (DREAL, Prefecture, firemen services, work inspection, CARSAT, ...), the insurers, the neighbors and associations
• Coordination of lawful files : hazard studies, P.P.R.T. study, assessment of operation
• Organization of Internal Emergency Plan drills
• Organization of annual technical shutdown (EH&S part)
• Member of EH&S group coordinators network, EH&S audits (France, Sweden, Gabon)
• Following and management of Occupational diseases files
• Member of Chlorine workgroup
-
Ashland Avébène
- Quality – Environment – Health & Safety Manager
2003 - 2006
SEVESO high threshold
Gaillon - France
• Management of the ISO 9001 quality system for the plant of Le Goulet and the sales department
• Management of the ISO 14001 environment system for the plant of Le Goulet, lawful follow-up and waste management
• Safety management : Safety system, animation of the EH&S Committee, ergonomic studies on workstations, planning of the safety trainings and first-aid rescuers, animation of safety (awareness and posting), management of the security sub-contractor of the plant
• Integration of the Safety system and the risks assessment at the workstation in an integrated Q-EH&S management system
• Management of the relationships with administrations (DREAL, Prefecture, firemen services, work inspection, CARSAT, ...), the insurers, the neighbors and associations
• Animation of the 2nd fire intervention team (9 people): fire man training C.N.P.P. and training with wearing the S.C.B.A. (self-contained breathing apparatus)
• Realization of the Internal Emergency Plan for the plant and participation in the development of the Particular Plan of Intervention in collaboration with the Prefecture
• Coordination of a file of request for authorization to exploit concerning an increase in the outputs of the plant (of which VOC diagnosis ADEME method) and of a file of discontinuance of business
• Project manager for the implementation of SAP software in the plant and for particular modules Quality and EH&S (management of the Material Safety Data Sheets)
• Optimization of facilities, supervision of investments, coordination of new work
-
EAS Environnement
- Quality – Environment – Health & Safety Project Engineer
2002 - 2003
Le Mans - France
• Realization of files of request for authorization to exploit on silos (storage of cereals or fertilizer), on logistics platforms, chemical plants or surface treatment plants
• Help for the implementation of Internal Emergency Plans
• Fire modelling (fire in drip pans, fire of warehouses, UVCE, BLEVE)E)