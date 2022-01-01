Menu

Alexandre FAUST

Toledo

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Santé
Sécurité
Systèmes de management
Environnement
Management interculturel
SST
ICPE
Oil and Gas

Entreprises

  • Owens Corning - GR EU Regional EHS Leader

    Toledo 2017 - maintenant 6 plants and 1 S&T Center: Belgium, France, Italy, Russia & Spain

    • Regional EHS Strategy and Support
    • EHS policies, programs and processes implementation
    • Functional EHS staff management
    • Direct audit and risk management programs
    • Relationship Management
    • Key EHS indicators improvement

  • Dietsmann - Regional HSEQ Manager

    Monaco 2013 - 2017 4 countries : Angola, Congo, Gabon and Mozambique

    BOSIET (HUET included) Training (2013)

    • Main clients: TOTAL, ENI, EXXON and SHELL
    • Onshore and Offshore sites: oil platforms, FPU, FPSO, drilling rig, onshore oilfields, yards, storage sites and power plants

    • HSEQ activities Coordination in compliance with the Group HSEQ Management System
    • HSEQ Teams management (86 people): HSEQ managers, supervisors and technicians
    • Development of Regional HSEQ synergies
    • HSEQ audits on subsidiaries and contracts
    • Regional Director advisor on HSEQ matters
    • Creation of HSEQ trainings (induction, safety culture), awareness (Dietsmann 12 Safe Maintenance Rules), incidents feedback
    • Responding call of tender for HSEQ part
    • Implementation of HSE Service Contract with ENI Congo: HSE supervisors and technicians (62 people)

  • Société Le Nickel - Sln (groupe Eramet) - Head of Department Prevention Safety

    Noumea 2011 - 2013 Nouméa - New Caledonia

    • Management of Prevention Health and Safety policy for all the company (plant and mines) and subcontractors
    • Management of Health and Safety system
    • Management of a 23 people team : safety engineer, supervisors, advisors and trainers
    • Management of the relationships to administrations, the insurers, the neighbors and associations on technical files, incidents management and operational following
    • Risks assessment and emergency plans on hazardous situations
    • Health and Safety organization of technical shutdown
    • Design and implementation of specific health and safety trainings
    • Member of EH&S group coordinators network, EH&S audits (New Caledonia, France, Sweden, Gabon)
    • Following and management of Occupational diseases files

  • ERAMET - Head of Department Prevention Environment Health

    Paris Cedex 2006 - 2011 SEVESO high threshold
    Le Havre - France

    • Member of plant top management
    • Management of a 6 people team : safety advisor, environment advisor, safety technicians, nurse and assistant
    • Management of Safety system (S.I.E.S. - DNV)
    • Implementation of OHSAS 18001 Safety management system
    • Management of ISO 14001 Environment system
    • Management of the security sub-contractor of the plant
    • Management of the relationships to administrations (DREAL, Prefecture, firemen services, work inspection, CARSAT, ...), the insurers, the neighbors and associations
    • Coordination of lawful files : hazard studies, P.P.R.T. study, assessment of operation
    • Organization of Internal Emergency Plan drills
    • Organization of annual technical shutdown (EH&S part)
    • Member of EH&S group coordinators network, EH&S audits (France, Sweden, Gabon)
    • Following and management of Occupational diseases files
    • Member of Chlorine workgroup

  • Ashland Avébène - Quality – Environment – Health & Safety Manager

    2003 - 2006 SEVESO high threshold
    Gaillon - France

    • Management of the ISO 9001 quality system for the plant of Le Goulet and the sales department
    • Management of the ISO 14001 environment system for the plant of Le Goulet, lawful follow-up and waste management
    • Safety management : Safety system, animation of the EH&S Committee, ergonomic studies on workstations, planning of the safety trainings and first-aid rescuers, animation of safety (awareness and posting), management of the security sub-contractor of the plant
    • Integration of the Safety system and the risks assessment at the workstation in an integrated Q-EH&S management system
    • Management of the relationships with administrations (DREAL, Prefecture, firemen services, work inspection, CARSAT, ...), the insurers, the neighbors and associations
    • Animation of the 2nd fire intervention team (9 people): fire man training C.N.P.P. and training with wearing the S.C.B.A. (self-contained breathing apparatus)
    • Realization of the Internal Emergency Plan for the plant and participation in the development of the Particular Plan of Intervention in collaboration with the Prefecture
    • Coordination of a file of request for authorization to exploit concerning an increase in the outputs of the plant (of which VOC diagnosis ADEME method) and of a file of discontinuance of business
    • Project manager for the implementation of SAP software in the plant and for particular modules Quality and EH&S (management of the Material Safety Data Sheets)
    • Optimization of facilities, supervision of investments, coordination of new work

  • EAS Environnement - Quality – Environment – Health & Safety Project Engineer

    2002 - 2003 Le Mans - France

    • Realization of files of request for authorization to exploit on silos (storage of cereals or fertilizer), on logistics platforms, chemical plants or surface treatment plants
    • Help for the implementation of Internal Emergency Plans
    • Fire modelling (fire in drip pans, fire of warehouses, UVCE, BLEVE)E)

Formations