Menu

Alexandre FLEURY

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Married, 43 Years Old, 4 Children

Member of the AFICEP Administrative Committee
Member of the AFICEP Communication Commission
AFICEP (French Association of Engineers and Executives of the Rubber and Plastics Industry)

Rubber, Polymers, Coatings (paints and varnishes, adhesives and sealants, inks, construction chemicals), Detergency, Chemical Synthesis, Cosmetics, General Chemical. People Management, Key Account Management, Sales Management, Marketing Management, Industry Management, Sales Growth, Technical Support, Business Development, Chemical Distribution, Research & Development, Automotive Industry, Chemical Engineering and Process Engineering

Mes compétences :
Adhésifs
Business
Business development
Business development manager
Caoutchouc
Caoutchouc et Polymères
Coatings
Management
Manager
People Management
Polymères
POLYMERS
Sales
Sales manager

Entreprises

  • AF CHEMICALS SAS - Founder & CEO

    2015 - maintenant CAMELEON CHEMICALS ®
    Founder & CEO
    Raw Materials and Speciality Chemicals Worldwide Distributor
    http://www.cameleon-chemicals.com

    BULLE D'EMOTIONS ®
    Founder & CEO
    Communication Studio: Audiovisual, Photographic and Graphic fields
    http://www.bulle-d-emotions.fr

    ELYTIUM COSMETICS PARIS ®
    Founder & CEO
    Cosmetic Products Range

  • CALDIC SPECIALITES - Division Manager

    2013 - 2015 P&L Responsibility
    9 direct reports

  • UNIVAR - Sales & Marketing Manager + Supplier & Product Management Manager / Rubber & Polymers Business Unit

    Fontenay-sous-Bois 2010 - 2013 People Management (10 direct reports): 5 Chemical Engineers (2 Technical Salesmen, 1 Key Account Manager & 2 Business Development Managers), 5 Commercial Assistants
    Rubber & Polymers French market

  • UNIVAR - Sales Manager Rubber, Polymers & Coatings Business Units

    Fontenay-sous-Bois 2009 - 2010 People Management (9 direct reports): 5 Chemical Engineers (4 Technical Salesman and 1 Key Account Manager), 4 Commercial Assistants
    Rubber & Polymers: 3/4 of the French market
    Coatings: 1/3 of the French market
    Managing an annual turnover higher than Euro 40 Million
    Rubber & Polymers Key Account Manager

  • UNIVAR - Product Group Manager

    Fontenay-sous-Bois 2006 - 2009 People Management: Business Development Manager, Product Manager, Product assistants & Trainees
    Managing an annual turnover higher than Euro 18 Million

  • UNIVAR - Business Development Manager

    Fontenay-sous-Bois 2003 - 2006 Functional Management within Univar Organization
    French Rubber & Polymers Market Manager
    Managing an annual turnover higher than Euro 10 Million
    Frequent Travels in Europe to Raw Materials Producers
    Frequent Travels in France to Univar Customers

  • PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN - Rubber and Thermoplastic Elastomers Engineer

    Rueil Malmaison 2001 - 2003 Head of Technical and Purchase Departments
    Sealing systems, Wiper systems, Fuel pipes, ...
    Frequent Travels in France & Europe at PSA Plants, Raw Materials Producers, Automotive OEMs

  • ZF LEMFORDER ELASTMETALL (Automotive OEM) - Methodes & Industrialization Manager

    2000 - 2001 Project Manager
    Process optimization
    Productivity increase

  • LRCCP (Rubber and plastics research and testing laboratory) - Chemical Engineer

    1998 - 2000 Rubber & Polymers formulation including recommendation of materials.
    Ageing, prediction of the long-term behavior.
    Expertise on failure parts behavior.
    Processing (mastery of process, manufacturing, adhesion)
    Conception and Development of Materials concerning guarantee of quality.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée