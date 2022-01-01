Alexandre FLEURY

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Married, 43 Years Old, 4 Children
Member of the AFICEP Administrative Committee
Member of the AFICEP Communication Commission
AFICEP (French Association of Engineers and Executives of the Rubber and Plastics Industry)
Rubber, Polymers, Coatings (paints and varnishes, adhesives and sealants, inks, construction chemicals), Detergency, Chemical Synthesis, Cosmetics, General Chemical. People Management, Key Account Management, Sales Management, Marketing Management, Industry Management, Sales Growth, Technical Support, Business Development, Chemical Distribution, Research & Development, Automotive Industry, Chemical Engineering and Process Engineering
Mes compétences :
Adhésifs
Business
Business development
Business development manager
Caoutchouc
Caoutchouc et Polymères
Coatings
Management
Manager
People Management
Polymères
POLYMERS
Sales
Sales manager
Pas de formation renseignée