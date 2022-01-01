Alexandre FLEURY

Married, 43 Years Old, 4 Children



Member of the AFICEP Administrative Committee

Member of the AFICEP Communication Commission

AFICEP (French Association of Engineers and Executives of the Rubber and Plastics Industry)



Rubber, Polymers, Coatings (paints and varnishes, adhesives and sealants, inks, construction chemicals), Detergency, Chemical Synthesis, Cosmetics, General Chemical. People Management, Key Account Management, Sales Management, Marketing Management, Industry Management, Sales Growth, Technical Support, Business Development, Chemical Distribution, Research & Development, Automotive Industry, Chemical Engineering and Process Engineering



Mes compétences :

Adhésifs

Business

Business development

Business development manager

Caoutchouc

Caoutchouc et Polymères

Coatings

Management

Manager

People Management

Polymères

POLYMERS

Sales

Sales manager