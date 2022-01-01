Menu

Alexandre GARCIA

Trondheim

Gratuated from a Master degree in Chemistry, I have been involved in the product development project management for eight years through my experiences in both public and private sectors working for CEA, Saint-Gobain’s worldwide company and SINTEF. I really enjoy the responsibility to lead projects starting from the idea to the commercialization. Always attracted by the market, I have also taken advantage working directly with customers having the support of marketing and sales teams.

Mes compétences :
Creativity
Communication

  • SINTEF - R&D project Manager - Research Scientist

    Trondheim 2016 - maintenant - Project management of research and innovation projects
    - Strategic market development
    - Initiation of research projects and coordinating applications to funding bodies
    - Applied research in polymer chemistry

  • Saint-Gobain - Industrialization project manager

    Courbevoie 2015 - 2015 Industrialization management of a new range of products (Onirys):

    Production streamlining (construction of a production workshop, SAP implementation, production cost calculation and elaboration of production procedures)

  • Saint-Gobain Recherche - R&D project Manager

    2014 - 2016 Multi-project management of innovative solutions focused on technical textiles for the construction and industrial markets: Roofing, insulation, composites and wall coverings

    • Management of the development of BtoB & BtoC innovative solutions starting from idea to commercialization (project monitoring with stage-gate innovation process)

    • Market analysis and identification of new business opportunities
    • Initiation of new product development projects
    • Project structuring (Functional analysis and specifications definitions, route to market, timelines definitions and resource allocation) in collaboration with marketing, sales and mgmt teams
    • Coordination of purchasing and new materials qualification
    • Participation to industrial property strategy
    • Direct management of pilot trials at customers

  • Saint-Gobain Recherche - Ingénieur de Recherche

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2014 - Development of innovative solutions focused on technical textiles for the construction and industrial markets: Roofing, insulation, composites and wall coverings
    • Management of “basic” scientific studies, bibliographic studies (Ex: Fire-resistant insulation panels, benchmark of reinforcement fibers,)
    • Develop new solutions from the concept validation at lab scale to the pilot scale (Bio-sourced binders, soft-touch coatings, new types of reinforcement structures
    • Process optimization and cost saving projects

    - Give technical assistance to the plants

  • Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique - Atomic Energy Authority - Project leader - PhD

    2008 - 2011 - Metallization of polymers by ligand induced electroless plating (4 patents, 8 articles) :

    • Direct partnership with industrial companies and industrialization of the ligand induced electroless plating process by Pegas-Tech start-up
    • Localized surface functionnalization combining lithography and grafting methods, syntheses and characterizations of deposited polymer coatings

  • Saint-Gobain Research Center - Research assistant

    2008 - 2008 Research assistant in the Composites and Surfaces coatings group, on the development of “easy-to-clean” oven doors based on the synthesis of sol-gel layers

    - Surface modification by sol-gel process, surface preparation and characterizations

    - Improved my knowledge of the industrial research and valorisation

  • The Foundation for Scientific and Industrial Research at the Norwegian Institute of Technology - Research assistant

    2007 - 2007 Research assistant in the Functional Ceramics group, on the membrane elaboration and the synthesis of nanocapsules by membrane processes
    - Synthesis and characterization of hybrid nanomaterials by sol-gel process, preparation and characterizations of nano-scaled coatings
    - Improved my teamwork competence working in parallel with other people

