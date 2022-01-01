Alexandre GEBEL

Réseau et Transport d'Electicité (RTE)
- Stage de fin d'étude ingénieur
2012 - 2012Stage : Renvoi manuel de tension
A. Etudes des Informations mises à disposition par les équipements de protection :
Rédaction d’un guide d’analyse
B. Migration des supports de transmission
Migration de flux RTC vers IP (3 mois)
Migration de flux point à point vers GigabitEthernet (1 mois)
Brunel Univeristy
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011Automatic design of wireless network
The project is based on use of AI techniques to automatically design and optimise the wireless network. It is required to simulate the behaviour of wireless network and extract all parameters such as quality of service, cost, etc. The literature research will identify the most essential parameters for network design. The evolutionary algorithm is employed to design and optimise the wireless network. The behaviour of wireless network can be simulated using either Opnet or MatLab. The evolutionary algorithm most like will be implemented using C++. The type of wireless network to be designed can be defined by student.