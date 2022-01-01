Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandre GIERECH
Ajouter
Alexandre GIERECH
BRUXELLES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SNCB - Corporate Security Service
- Chef de sécurité-adjoint
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Athénée Royal De Ganshoren (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
1991 - 1996
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel