Alexandre GIL

I graduated from Polytech Nice-Sophia Engineering School (France) in 2012 with a Masters in Electronics.
I am currently working as a Customer Support Engineer in Asia with a V.I.E contract (“International Business Program”). Although I am enjoying my work in Japan, I am looking for other professional opportunities. Currently my focus is on technical procedures but I would like to gain more experience in project management.
Mes compétences :
Technico-commercial
Spatial
Électronique
Télécommunications
Ingénieur
Réseaux
Semiconducteurs
Radiofréquences
Project management