Alexandre GIL

OITA-SHI

En résumé

I graduated from Polytech Nice-Sophia Engineering School (France) in 2012 with a Masters in Electronics.
I am currently working as a Customer Support Engineer in Asia with a V.I.E contract (“International Business Program”). Although I am enjoying my work in Japan, I am looking for other professional opportunities. Currently my focus is on technical procedures but I would like to gain more experience in project management.




Mes compétences :
Technico-commercial
Spatial
Électronique
Télécommunications
Ingénieur
Réseaux
Semiconducteurs
Radiofréquences
Project management

Entreprises

  • Excico - Oita-Shi JAPON - Customer Support Engineer

    2012 - maintenant Provide technical support to Excico’s customers throughout Asia with an emphasis on Japanese companies. The support concerns a semiconductor laser widely used within the CMOS industry. As one of a small number of Excico representatives in Asia, I am highly involved in all negotiations.

  • EADS Astrium Casa Espacio - Madrid ESPAGNE - Stage Ingénieur

    2012 - 2012 Worked with the Radio Frequency Team. We developed and carried out the RF tests of the active part of an array antenna for use on a Telecommunication satellite.

  • Western Process Computers - Phoenix Arizona USA - Stage Technicien

    2011 - 2011 Helped develop an updated version of a multiplexer card from a Honeywell Digital Control System by transferring all logic into an FPGA chip.

  • EADS Astrium - Toulouse FRANCE - Stage Ouvrier

    2010 - 2010 Worked on antennas and solar generators of telecommunications satellites. Working in the cleanroom, I assisted the Mechanical Ground Support Equipment Team by developing maintenance procedures and tool specifications.

Formations

