Alexandre GIRARD

La Maison du Whisky
- Business Development Representative, Central Paris
Clichy2013 - maintenant* Management of a luxury sector portfolio including palaces, four and five-star hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, and other luxury brands that saw revenue grow from EUR 230 000 to EUR 1 316 000 over a 3 year period. ;
* Ensure the presence and visibility of LMDW brands in client establishments and contribute to the development of the portfolio's image. ;
* Optimization of existing accounts (150 active clients) to meet quantitative and qualitative objectives. ;
* Negotiate exclusive distribution rights; budget management; conclude commercial agreements and obtain contract sign-offs. ;
* Brand activation for 3600 labels in the B2B sector (10% of which are under development). ;
* Develop and grow relationships with key stakeholders including distributors, brand owners and event planning agencies. ;
* Management and training of front-line staff. ;
* Work closely with other departments within LMDW (marketing, sales and delivery) to ensure client satisfaction. ;
* Provide training and learning to clients to drive brand knowledge and sales; organization and delivery of Masterclasses. ;
* Promote brand awareness at client events and organize event marketing activities, including presence in national and international events such as Whisky Live, Cocktail Spirit, Paris Cocktail Week.
La Maison du Whisky
- Assistant manager of the Fine Spirit boutique
Clichy2012 - 2013• Assistant manager of the Fine Spirit boutique.
• Stakeholder and B2B trainer.
• Product testing with a focus on new brands.
La Maison du Whisky
- Sales Representative
Clichy2012 - 2012• Expert sales service within the Fine Spirit boutique.
• Sales, consulting and B2C product testing.
Monas & Co
- Sales Representative - Kitchen Supplies (CANADA)
2008 - 2009• B2B product sales for high-end restaurant sector
Formations
CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY, MONTREAL, CANADA (Montréal)
Montréal2007 - 2009Bachelor of Arts in Political Science