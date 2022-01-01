Menu

Alexandre GIRARD

Clichy

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
UNIX
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • La Maison du Whisky - Business Development Representative, Central Paris

    Clichy 2013 - maintenant * Management of a luxury sector portfolio including palaces, four and five-star hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, and other luxury brands that saw revenue grow from EUR 230 000 to EUR 1 316 000 over a 3 year period. ;
    * Ensure the presence and visibility of LMDW brands in client establishments and contribute to the development of the portfolio's image. ;
    * Optimization of existing accounts (150 active clients) to meet quantitative and qualitative objectives. ;
    * Negotiate exclusive distribution rights; budget management; conclude commercial agreements and obtain contract sign-offs. ;
    * Brand activation for 3600 labels in the B2B sector (10% of which are under development). ;
    * Develop and grow relationships with key stakeholders including distributors, brand owners and event planning agencies. ;
    * Management and training of front-line staff. ;
    * Work closely with other departments within LMDW (marketing, sales and delivery) to ensure client satisfaction. ;
    * Provide training and learning to clients to drive brand knowledge and sales; organization and delivery of Masterclasses. ;
    * Promote brand awareness at client events and organize event marketing activities, including presence in national and international events such as Whisky Live, Cocktail Spirit, Paris Cocktail Week.

  • La Maison du Whisky - Assistant manager of the Fine Spirit boutique

    Clichy 2012 - 2013 • Assistant manager of the Fine Spirit boutique.
    • Stakeholder and B2B trainer.
    • Product testing with a focus on new brands.

  • La Maison du Whisky -  Sales Representative

    Clichy 2012 - 2012 • Expert sales service within the Fine Spirit boutique.
    • Sales, consulting and B2C product testing.

  • Monas & Co - Sales Representative - Kitchen Supplies (CANADA)

    2008 - 2009 • B2B product sales for high-end restaurant sector

Formations

  • CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY, MONTREAL, CANADA (Montréal)

    Montréal 2007 - 2009 Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

  • Concordia University (Montréal)

    Montréal 2007 - 2009 Bachelor of Arts

