Alexandre GODERMANN

RUGGELL

Hello
I am looking for investments in several fields of activity
as:
Buying International Property
corporate finance and other "any kind of project"
the purchase of bitcoin "in batches from 30 to 500"
the trade of lots of precious metals
the trade of prestigious watch lots "rolex, cartier, patek philippe and other"
many other things to contact me for more information on my search a soon

   Ps: I speak French so please contact me with a person who speaks english preferably

  • Taredo Invest Ag - Pdg

    2010 - maintenant société d'investissements et de placements financier

  • Lugano (Ruggell)

    Ruggell 2006 - 2017

