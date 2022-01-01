Alexandre GODERMANN

Hello
I am looking for investments in several fields of activity
as:
Buying International Property
corporate finance and other "any kind of project"
the purchase of bitcoin "in batches from 30 to 500"
the trade of lots of precious metals
the trade of prestigious watch lots "rolex, cartier, patek philippe and other"
many other things to contact me for more information on my search a soon
Ps: I speak French so please contact me with a person who speaks english preferably
Pas de contact professionnel