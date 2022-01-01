Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandre GOLDBOY
Ajouter
Alexandre GOLDBOY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Rapide et efficace
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Entreprises
Ldlc
- Reparateur
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Université Jean Moulin - Lyon 3 (Lyon)
Lyon
2014 - maintenant
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel