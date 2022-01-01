Alexandre GUÉGO

Mes compétences :
ABAP
APO
Architecte
BFC
BPC
Conseil
Microsoft CRM
Netweaver
Recrutement
HR
Entreprises
ASTON CARTER
Londonmaintenant
Unilever
Rueil-Malmaisonmaintenant
Lawrence Harvey
- Manager - Technology Permanent Division
London2016 - maintenantLawrence Harvey Group, established in 2002, is an international recruitment business servicing three specialist practice areas:
• Enterprise Solutions
• Oil & Gas
• Life Sciences
With multilingual consultants and offerings in UK, USA, France, Holland and the DACH region we have an unparalleled network across Europe and a global reputation for expertise. Our consultants are true specialists in their niche markets; their in-depth technical knowledge and experience sets Lawrence Harvey apart from our competitors.
2015 - 2016Recrutement sur le marché développement NTIC
* JAVA
* C# ASP .NET
* C++
* Web PHP Javascript, HTML, CSS, Jquery
* Mobile iOS Android
* Big Data, MongoDB, Hadoop, Hive, Pig, Cassandra, Datascience
* Project Managers, Business Analysts, Coach Agile
Mes responsabilités :
- Business development
- Team leading
- Sourcing candidats
- Account management
- Développement de nouveaux marchés
Aston Carter International
- Consultant en recrutement informatique
London2010 - 2015Aston Carter recrute ! Vous recherchez une opportunité stimulante et souhaitez démarrer une carrière dans le commercial ? Nous recherchons des consultants en recrutement juniors pour notre bureau de Paris. Pour plus d'information: aguego@astoncarter.com
Aston Carter est un cabinet de chasse de tête anglo-saxon créé en 1997. Nous avons également développé une expertise sur le marché du conseil en management.
Nous comptons parmi nos clients de grandes sociétés de conseil et intégrateurs, leader sur le marché ainsi que des sociétés utilisatrices reconnues internationalement.
Si vous êtes à l'écoute du marché vous pouvez me contacter au 01 56 33 56 37 ou merci de me laisser un moyen direct de vous contacter.