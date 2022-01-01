Retail
Alexandre GUIMARD
Alexandre GUIMARD
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Setelen
- Technicien Reseau Telecon
2013 - maintenant
Soratel
- Monteur raccordeur
2009 - 2013
Stc
- Monteur raccordeur
Les Mureaux
2000 - 2009
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bertrand MILLERET
Clergeot PATRICK
David CAMPELO
Fabien GUIMARD
Gaëlle DREVILLE
Julien GUILLAUMIN
Justino ALFREDO
Michel PLAZA
Sebastien DUPLESSIS
Yvan SKNOEZECK