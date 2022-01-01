Alexandre HARCK

In Guala Closures, I was responsible of NFC project and Scientific communication. Thanks to my Research in new Plastic Materials, inks, NFC and with the Marketing Communication Department, we succeeded to find a solution to put an NFC Antenna inside a Closure and create a IoT system between the brand owner and the final consumer. I also managed international meeting and I created new project with different collaborators (University and Companies) like 3D printing on 3 D substrate .

Ceramic materials and processes engineer, I have strong skills in the field of materials and their shaping, particularly in the field of thin layers materials, carbon crystallographic transitions and formatting massive parts. I gained a great adaptability to work in group, including multi-nationals, and rigor in research, that I was able to deepen in my PhD. During my engineering studies, I did an ERASMUS exchange in Castellón de la Plana (UJI), so I speak fluently Spanish (Castellano).



This PhD, supervised by XLIM laboratory in Limoges and defended in November 2014, allowed me to consolidate my knowledge in materials and to discover the field of microelectronics. I demonstrated an ability to quickly learn new skills in innovative areas. I achieved circuits responsive to business requirements through electromagnetic simulation (ADS Momentum and Circuit). Working in a clean room and the mastery of highly technological protocols (MJB4 photolithography, Spin-coating, Sputtering, E-beam, thermal evaporator, electrolysis, wet etching ...) allowed me to manufacture efficient micro-switches. Through an observation (optical microscope and SEM) of the quality of the thin layers and their resistance to RF, DC and thermal measurements, it was possible to increase the efficiency and performance of these components. My work has helped to develop a simple protocol compatible with the existing process for the production of electronic circuit incorporating RF-MEMS.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Corel Draw Suite

Solidworks

EVA

ADS

Topas

Mesure d'antenne

Microélectronique

Microscopie electronique

Enseignement

Analyseur de réseaux vectoriels

Salle Blanche

Diffractométrie des rayons X