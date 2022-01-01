Alexandre HERMANS

-
MALTEM Consulting
- Agile trainer - Consultant
NEUILLY sur seine
2015 - maintenant
-
Carrefour
- Agile Coach
Massy
2015 - maintenant
-
Belgacom
- E-Business Project Manager
Bruxelles
2014 - 2015
Project Manager
- Help Product Owners defining requirements and product backlog definition
- Coordination between IT and frontend integrators
- Help Product Owners using BPMN 2.0
- Budget and planning management
- Board reporting
Scrum Master
- Act as Scrum Master within the IT department
- Teach team to work with Scrum framework
- Lead Scrum time boxes (daily scrum , grooming , retrospective , demo)
- JIRA configuration for Kanban usage
-
Worldline
- Senior Project Manager FPSI
Bezons
2014 - 2014
- Customer relationship, steering committees
- Budget Management
- Planning, risk management, change management
- Resource capacity
- PO10 ISAE compliancy
-
MALTEM Consulting
- Digital Practice Manager & Senior Consultant
NEUILLY sur seine
2014 - 2014
- Scrum Teacher (Teaching Scrum to consultants for PSM certification)
- Pre sales (Case studies , project evaluation , presentation to clients)
- Assessment and recruitment of consultants
-
ORES
- Project Manager eBusiness
Ambatoroka - Antananarivo
2012 - 2013
Achievements
Team Management (Developers, Designers, Business Analysts)
Project Management
SCRUM Master
Web Architect
In charge of Internet, Intranet & Extranet
Integration between SAP & SharePoint 2013
Technologies & Tools
MS Project 2007, 2013
Visio 2010 , Enterprise Architect
Office Suite
HPQC , QTP
SharePoint 2010, SharePoint 2013
.NET
Duet 2.0
-
BNP Paribas Fortis
- ADM Release Manager
PARIS
2011 - 2012
En mission pour 3doubleYou Project Management , en charge du Release Management pour toutes les parties Frontend (PCBanking , Agences). Technologie : WAS , Oracle , SharePoint, HPOV
-
Subigoo.com
- Co-Fondateur
2011 - 2015
Plateforme www.subigoo.com et applicatif Smartphone
-
3doubleYou Project Management
- Directeur
2010 - maintenant
- Gestion de projet web
- Spécifications techniques
- Consulting en stratégie web
- Aide SEO & données de trafic
- Organisation et audit d’équipes de développement
- Formations et support en MS Project
-
Family Service International
- Internet & IT Project Manager
2009 - 2011
-
Pyramid Consulting
- Project Manager
Peymeinade
2007 - 2007
-
StepStone
- Development Manager
LANCEY
2006 - 2009
-
StepStone
- Product Manager
LANCEY
2005 - 2005
-
StepStone
- Web Developer
LANCEY
2004 - 2005
-
H.O.net
- Developer
2001 - 2004