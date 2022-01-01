Menu

Alexandre HERMANS

NEUILLY sur seine

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Project management

Entreprises

  • MALTEM Consulting - Agile trainer - Consultant

    NEUILLY sur seine 2015 - maintenant

  • Carrefour - Agile Coach

    Massy 2015 - maintenant

  • Belgacom - E-Business Project Manager

    Bruxelles 2014 - 2015 Project Manager

    - Help Product Owners defining requirements and product backlog definition
    - Coordination between IT and frontend integrators
    - Help Product Owners using BPMN 2.0
    - Budget and planning management
    - Board reporting

    Scrum Master
    - Act as Scrum Master within the IT department
    - Teach team to work with Scrum framework
    - Lead Scrum time boxes (daily scrum , grooming , retrospective , demo)
    - JIRA configuration for Kanban usage

  • Worldline - Senior Project Manager FPSI

    Bezons 2014 - 2014 - Customer relationship, steering committees
    - Budget Management
    - Planning, risk management, change management
    - Resource capacity
    - PO10 ISAE compliancy

  • MALTEM Consulting - Digital Practice Manager & Senior Consultant

    NEUILLY sur seine 2014 - 2014 - Scrum Teacher (Teaching Scrum to consultants for PSM certification)
    - Pre sales (Case studies , project evaluation , presentation to clients)
    - Assessment and recruitment of consultants

  • ORES - Project Manager eBusiness

    Ambatoroka - Antananarivo 2012 - 2013 Achievements
    Team Management (Developers, Designers, Business Analysts)
    Project Management
    SCRUM Master
    Web Architect
    In charge of Internet, Intranet & Extranet
    Integration between SAP & SharePoint 2013

    Technologies & Tools
    MS Project 2007, 2013
    Visio 2010 , Enterprise Architect
    Office Suite
    HPQC , QTP
    SharePoint 2010, SharePoint 2013
    .NET
    Duet 2.0

  • BNP Paribas Fortis - ADM Release Manager

    PARIS 2011 - 2012 En mission pour 3doubleYou Project Management , en charge du Release Management pour toutes les parties Frontend (PCBanking , Agences). Technologie : WAS , Oracle , SharePoint, HPOV

  • Subigoo.com - Co-Fondateur

    2011 - 2015 Plateforme www.subigoo.com et applicatif Smartphone

  • 3doubleYou Project Management - Directeur

    2010 - maintenant - Gestion de projet web
    - Spécifications techniques
    - Consulting en stratégie web
    - Aide SEO & données de trafic
    - Organisation et audit d’équipes de développement
    - Formations et support en MS Project

  • Family Service International - Internet & IT Project Manager

    2009 - 2011

  • Pyramid Consulting - Project Manager

    Peymeinade 2007 - 2007

  • StepStone - Development Manager

    LANCEY 2006 - 2009

  • StepStone - Product Manager

    LANCEY 2005 - 2005

  • StepStone - Web Developer

    LANCEY 2004 - 2005

  • H.O.net - Developer

    2001 - 2004

Formations

  • Athénée Royal De Chenee (Liège)

    Liège 1992 - 1994

