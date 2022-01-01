Menu

Alexandre LAVIGNE

  • Conseil départemental du Cantal
  • Apprenti développeur

Aurillac

Entreprises

  • Conseil départemental du Cantal - Apprenti développeur

    Informatique | Aurillac 2021 - maintenant Apprentissage de 2 ans.
    Développement d'un générateur de formulaire en C#.
    ASP.NET.
    HTML.
    CSS.
    Microsoft Azure.

  • Conseil départemental du Cantal

    Aurillac (15000) 2021 - 2021 Stage.
    Dépannage de matériel informatique.
    Gestionnaire libre de parc informatique (GLPI).

  • Communauté d'Agglomération du Bassin d'Aurillac

    Aurillac (15000) 2020 - 2020 Stage.
    Dépannage de matériel informatique.

  • Conseil départemental du Cantal

    Aurillac (15000) 2019 - 2019 Stage.
    Dépannage de matériel informatique.
    Gestionnaire libre de parc informatique (GLPI).

  • AGE Média

    Aurillac (15000) 2019 - 2019 Stage.
    Dépannage de matériel informatique.

  • SARL Informatique 15000

    Aurillac (15000) 2018 - 2018 Stage.
    Installation de matériel informatique.
    Dépannage de matériel informatique.

Formations

  • Cité Scolaire Monnet- Mermoz - Aurillac

    Aurillac (15000) 2022 - maintenant Deuxième année de Brevet de technicien supérieur (BTS), Services Informatiques aux Organisations (SIO) option Solutions Logicielles et Applications Métiers (SLAM).

  • Lycee De La Salle Castres

    Castres (02680) 2021 - 2022 Première année de Brevet de technicien supérieur (BTS), Services Informatiques aux Organisations (SIO) option Solutions Logicielles et Applications Métiers (SLAM).

  • Lycée Louis Querbes

    Rodez (12000) 2018 - 2021 Baccalauréat professionnel, Systèmes Numériques (SN) option Réseaux Informatiques et Systèmes Communicants (RISC), Mention Bien

