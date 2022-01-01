Alexandre LAVIGNE

Entreprises
-
Conseil départemental du Cantal
- Apprenti développeur
Informatique | Aurillac
2021 - maintenant
Apprentissage de 2 ans.
Développement d'un générateur de formulaire en C#.
ASP.NET.
HTML.
CSS.
Microsoft Azure.
-
Conseil départemental du Cantal
Aurillac (15000)
2021 - 2021
Stage.
Dépannage de matériel informatique.
Gestionnaire libre de parc informatique (GLPI).
-
Communauté d'Agglomération du Bassin d'Aurillac
Aurillac (15000)
2020 - 2020
Stage.
Dépannage de matériel informatique.
-
Conseil départemental du Cantal
Aurillac (15000)
2019 - 2019
Stage.
Dépannage de matériel informatique.
Gestionnaire libre de parc informatique (GLPI).
-
AGE Média
Aurillac (15000)
2019 - 2019
Stage.
Dépannage de matériel informatique.
-
Aurillac (15000)
2018 - 2018
Stage.
Installation de matériel informatique.
Dépannage de matériel informatique.
Formations
-
Aurillac (15000)
2022 - maintenant
Deuxième année de Brevet de technicien supérieur (BTS), Services Informatiques aux Organisations (SIO) option Solutions Logicielles et Applications Métiers (SLAM).
-
Castres (02680)
2021 - 2022
Première année de Brevet de technicien supérieur (BTS), Services Informatiques aux Organisations (SIO) option Solutions Logicielles et Applications Métiers (SLAM).
-
Rodez (12000)
2018 - 2021
Baccalauréat professionnel, Systèmes Numériques (SN) option Réseaux Informatiques et Systèmes Communicants (RISC), Mention Bien
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel