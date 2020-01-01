Alexandre RICHARD

Bilingual (French English) branding expert with an extensive international remit. Strong creative skills and deep strategic thinking. 14 years of experience: 6 years spent as a strategic planner in advertising, and 8 years within market research consultancies. Now working independently from Paris, and covering local and international missions alike.



brandspeopleculture.com









Mes compétences :

Market Research

Etudes qualitatives

Sémiologie

Tendances

Brand content

Branding

Conseil

Consultant

Entertainment

Planning

Stratégie

Innovation