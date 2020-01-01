Alexandre RICHARD

Menu

En résumé

Bilingual (French English) branding expert with an extensive international remit. Strong creative skills and deep strategic thinking. 14 years of experience: 6 years spent as a strategic planner in advertising, and 8 years within market research consultancies. Now working independently from Paris, and covering local and international missions alike.

Mes compétences :
Market Research
Etudes qualitatives
Sémiologie
Tendances
Brand content
Branding
Conseil
Consultant
Entertainment
Planning
Stratégie
Innovation

Entreprises

  • Freelance - Freelance Strategist

    2017 - maintenant Senior freelance strategist helping brands grow and excel.

    Double background: strategic planner in advertising companies, and associate director in market research/ insight consultancies.

    Please reach out for any question, or even for a simple chat.

    https://an-eye-on-things.webnode.fr/

    Personal toolkit of my know-how: moderation of focus groups, ethnographies, community management, trends analysis and forecasting, semiotics, branding, positioning, portfolio management, story-telling (brand manifestos, brand speech and narrative), and probably other things I forgot to mention ;-)

    Paris-based but working internationally.

    Talk to you soon

  • Flamingo Research - Shanghai - Associate Director

    2015 - 2016 Supervising research projects to help local and international brands best adapt to the Chinese culture and maximize local relevance of their speech, proposition, portfolio, innovation and comms.
    Come and say hello! flamingoshanghai.com

  • Added Value - Paris - Associate Director

    2011 - 2015 Promoted from Project Director to Associate Director in January 2013
    In charge of branding, cultural insight and qualitative research

    Mission highlights:
    * Create the airport lounge of the future, its related services and business model ;
    * Explore the new meaning and archetypes of femininity across cultures (Japan, Romania, Brazil, France) to help guide brand positioning ;
    * Understand the Emerging Middle Class in developing economies (Nigeria, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, Russia) to guide portfolio management and innovation ;
    * Create and bring to life the brand character and personality of a leading dairy brand ;
    * Inspire product development for a new line of fragrances by exploring the new taboos across cultures (Brazil, USA, France) and facilitate briefing to creative teams ;
    * Explore the local meaning, manifestations, and consumption rituals behind 8 need states across cultures (Japan, China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, South Korea, Turkey, Ukraine, Canada, Brazil)

  • CLM BBDO - International planning lead

    2010 - 2011 Leading Emirates' and Hewlett Packard's comms strategy internationally.

    Mission highlights:
    * Defining Emirates' strategy for its new fleet of A380, developing bespoke premium services for business travelers both in-flight and on-ground ;
    * Launch of the HP ePrint globally, resetting the industry standards and codes with the first web-empowered printers. Launch of a web entertainment program

  • TBWA Paris - International planner

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2010 Working with a team of two planners to guide Nissan's strategy in Europe

    Mission highlights:
    * Launch of the world first crossover, the Nissan Qashqai (winner of a Gold Euro Effie) ;
    * Launch of the first electric car, the Nissan Leaf ;
    * Launch of the Nissan Cube in Europe, a mind-blowing automobile for cars rejecters in love with design. (see multi award winning campaign ``symmetry sucks)'' ;
    * Guiding Nissan in their effort to go from a 4x4 specialist to a crossover champion

    2006 I Intern strategic planner at DDB Paris
    Worked on Audi, Lipton, the Rugby World Cup, Johnson and Johnson

  • DDB Paris - Intern, strategic planning team

    2006 - 2006
    Role: intern within the planning department
    Accounts: Audi, Lipton, Rugby World Cup, Johnson & Johnson

    Worked alongside senior planners to launch Evian Affinity products, drove Audi’s effort to further enter the luxury world, set up the global comms plans for the rugby world cup, and launched DDB worldwide’s trend analysis tool Trendwatching.

  • Zimmerman & Partners - Intern

    2004 - 2004 Internship in all of the company's departments for a first hands-on experience in advertising

Formations

