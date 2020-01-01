Alexandre RICHARD

-
Freelance
- Freelance Strategist
2017 - maintenant
Senior freelance strategist helping brands grow and excel.
Double background: strategic planner in advertising companies, and associate director in market research/ insight consultancies.
Please reach out for any question, or even for a simple chat.
https://an-eye-on-things.webnode.fr/
Personal toolkit of my know-how: moderation of focus groups, ethnographies, community management, trends analysis and forecasting, semiotics, branding, positioning, portfolio management, story-telling (brand manifestos, brand speech and narrative), and probably other things I forgot to mention ;-)
Paris-based but working internationally.
Talk to you soon
-
Flamingo Research - Shanghai
- Associate Director
2015 - 2016
Supervising research projects to help local and international brands best adapt to the Chinese culture and maximize local relevance of their speech, proposition, portfolio, innovation and comms.
Come and say hello! flamingoshanghai.com
-
Added Value - Paris
- Associate Director
2011 - 2015
Promoted from Project Director to Associate Director in January 2013
In charge of branding, cultural insight and qualitative research
Mission highlights:
* Create the airport lounge of the future, its related services and business model ;
* Explore the new meaning and archetypes of femininity across cultures (Japan, Romania, Brazil, France) to help guide brand positioning ;
* Understand the Emerging Middle Class in developing economies (Nigeria, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, Russia) to guide portfolio management and innovation ;
* Create and bring to life the brand character and personality of a leading dairy brand ;
* Inspire product development for a new line of fragrances by exploring the new taboos across cultures (Brazil, USA, France) and facilitate briefing to creative teams ;
* Explore the local meaning, manifestations, and consumption rituals behind 8 need states across cultures (Japan, China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, South Korea, Turkey, Ukraine, Canada, Brazil)
-
CLM BBDO
- International planning lead
2010 - 2011
Leading Emirates' and Hewlett Packard's comms strategy internationally.
Mission highlights:
* Defining Emirates' strategy for its new fleet of A380, developing bespoke premium services for business travelers both in-flight and on-ground ;
* Launch of the HP ePrint globally, resetting the industry standards and codes with the first web-empowered printers. Launch of a web entertainment program
-
TBWA Paris
- International planner
Boulogne-Billancourt
2006 - 2010
Working with a team of two planners to guide Nissan's strategy in Europe
Mission highlights:
* Launch of the world first crossover, the Nissan Qashqai (winner of a Gold Euro Effie) ;
* Launch of the first electric car, the Nissan Leaf ;
* Launch of the Nissan Cube in Europe, a mind-blowing automobile for cars rejecters in love with design. (see multi award winning campaign ``symmetry sucks)'' ;
* Guiding Nissan in their effort to go from a 4x4 specialist to a crossover champion
2006 I Intern strategic planner at DDB Paris
Worked on Audi, Lipton, the Rugby World Cup, Johnson and Johnson
-
DDB Paris
- Intern, strategic planning team
2006 - 2006
Role: intern within the planning department
Accounts: Audi, Lipton, Rugby World Cup, Johnson & Johnson
Worked alongside senior planners to launch Evian Affinity products, drove Audi’s effort to further enter the luxury world, set up the global comms plans for the rugby world cup, and launched DDB worldwide’s trend analysis tool Trendwatching.
-
Zimmerman & Partners
- Intern
2004 - 2004
Internship in all of the company's departments for a first hands-on experience in advertising