Menu

Alexandre SAUNIER

Lyon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial

Entreprises

  • Mhm Assurances - Mandataire en assurances

    Lyon 2014 - 2019

  • DMF SALES AND MARKETING - COMMERCIAL

    2009 - maintenant

  • AS-COM - COMMERCIAL

    2007 - 2008

  • Wurth fr - Commercial terrain

    2005 - 2007

  • Agf finances - Commercial terrain

    2000 - 2005

  • LEVIS - 1 ER vendeur

    Lyon (69000) 1995 - 2000

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :