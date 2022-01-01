RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à BéziersLe résultat du brevet à Béziers
ALEXANDRE SIMON MEDIUM PUR SANS SUPPORT & COACH INTUITIF
REPOND AVEC SERIEUX, FRANCHISE ET SINCERITE. PREDICTION CLAIRES ET PRECISES. RECONNU POUR SA NOTORIETE SON SERIEUX ET SES COMPETENCES.
CONSULTE DU LUNDI AUX VENDREDI DE 10H A 19H LE SAMEDI DE 10H A 12H.
CONSULTE PAR TELEPHONE DANS TOUTE LA FRANCE OU EN CABINET A BEZIERS.
MEMBRE DE L'INSTITUT DES ARTS DIVINATOIRES INAD.SELECTION DU GUIDE DE LA VOYANCE D' ANNE PLACIER 3 ETOILES.
INTERVIEW D'ALEXANDRE SIMON SUR LE MAGAZINE BESOINDESAVOIR.COM
POUR PLUS DE RENSEIGNEMENT JE VOUS PROPOSE DE CONSULTER MON NOUVEAU SITE:
http://www.alexandre-simon.fr
Pour une prise de rendez-vous, veuillez me contacter au: 04 67 28 56 09 ou 06 09 97 16 23 ( les Numéros de téléphone sont strictement Professionnel )
les consultations peuvent se faire sur FaceTime. WhatsApp. Skype.
Avertissement contre la reproduction
Alexandre Simon Voyance : Alexandre Simon Médium :
Alexandre Simon Voyant ®
est une marque déposée à lINPI sous le numéro national 103714356
Mes compétences :
Medium Pur sans support
Coaching intuitif spirituel
Pas de formation renseignée