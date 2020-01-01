Menu

Alexandre TOFAN

Genève

Entreprises

  • Bottomline Technologies Sarl - Ingenieur .NET

    Genève 2017 - maintenant

  • Altran France - Consultant .NET

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2016 - 2017 En mission aupres du Syndicat National des Moniteurs de Ski Francais

  • SEIITRA - Ingénieur Developement

    Crissey 2013 - 2016

  • Laboratoire d'Informatique de Grenoble - Master 2 Research Internship

    2013 - 2013 At the base of the TIGRE project, creating a new development paradigm using graspable objects, tangible interfaces and EMG.

  • Self-Employed - Web Developer

    2012 - 2013 Creating Websites for professional purposes as e-commerce or presentation only.

  • OFEC - .NET Developer

    2009 - 2012 Fully hosted website from the administration to the implementation of the website and maintenance in VB.NET with Microsoft SQL Server.

  • Webcurl Ltd - Web Developer

    2008 - 2009 Single Project adaptation of a blotter from Access Database to a PHP/HTML implementation

