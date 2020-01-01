Alexandre TOFAN

Entreprises
-
Bottomline Technologies Sarl
- Ingenieur .NET
Genève
2017 - maintenant
-
Altran France
- Consultant .NET
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2016 - 2017
En mission aupres du Syndicat National des Moniteurs de Ski Francais
-
SEIITRA
- Ingénieur Developement
Crissey
2013 - 2016
-
Laboratoire d'Informatique de Grenoble
- Master 2 Research Internship
2013 - 2013
At the base of the TIGRE project, creating a new development paradigm using graspable objects, tangible interfaces and EMG.
-
Self-Employed
- Web Developer
2012 - 2013
Creating Websites for professional purposes as e-commerce or presentation only.
-
OFEC
- .NET Developer
2009 - 2012
Fully hosted website from the administration to the implementation of the website and maintenance in VB.NET with Microsoft SQL Server.
-
Webcurl Ltd
- Web Developer
2008 - 2009
Single Project adaptation of a blotter from Access Database to a PHP/HTML implementation
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée