Alexandros PETRELIS

My background is on Mathematics, Informatics, Bio-Statistics, Data Science, Medical Research.

I was founder of ARESUP and I have mainly worked for INSERM, Philip Morris International and Group-Epsilon.

The last two years, I am having a manager position, managing budgets and external collaborations and I am participating in scientific committee and the Board decision-making process.

12 years Working Experience as Mathematician, Bio-Statistician, Data Scientist, Manager, Board decision-making