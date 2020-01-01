Menu

Alexandros PETRELIS

Paris

En résumé

My background is on Mathematics, Informatics, Bio-Statistics, Data Science, Medical Research.
I was founder of ARESUP and I have mainly worked for INSERM, Philip Morris International and Group-Epsilon.
The last two years, I am having a manager position, managing budgets and external collaborations and I am participating in scientific committee and the Board decision-making process.
12 years Working Experience as Mathematician, Bio-Statistician, Data Scientist, Manager, Board decision-making

Entreprises

  • EPSILON - Responsable du Département R&D Data

    Paris 2018 - maintenant Participation in the Board decision-making process
    Participation in Scientific Committee
    Drive Medical Studies
    Industrialization programs through external collaboration
    Drive conceptions to PoF, PoC, MVP
    Manage budgets for external collaborations
    Managing of Data and AI team
    Establish a business intelligence data platform
    Data driven business strategy

  • Philip Morris International R&D - Data Scientist-Statisticien

    2017 - 2018 Scoring metrics, Data mining & algorithmes

    1. « INTERVALS : Développement d'une plateforme de données biologique & d'analyse », Philip Morris International R&D (PMI), Neuchâtel, Suisse.
    Data mining & algorithmes, Préparation des bases des données
    2. « sbv IMPROVER Microbiomics Challenge: évaluation de la performance des pipelines computationnels d'analyse de microbiomes pour leur capacité à prédire la composition microbienne des échantillons sur la base des données de séquençage », Philip Morris International R&D (PMI), Neuchâtel, Suisse.
    Scoring metrics, Méthodes d'évaluation des algorithmes

  • Research Support Provider - Analyse statistique, communication et ingénierie de projet

    2016 - 2017

  • INSERM - Data Scientist-Statisticien

    PARIS 13 2012 - 2016 « Déterminants génétiques de la longueur du télomère des leucocytes chez les enfants », INSERM UMR U1122, Nancy, France.
    Préparation des bases des données, conception de la stratégie de l’étude, élaboration du plan d’analyse, réalisation des analyses statistiques, rédaction de la publication scientifique présentant les résultats.
    4. « Projet VEGF : Identification des déterminants « -omiques » du VEGF liés avec les maladies chroniques », INSERM UMR U1122, Nancy, France.
    Préparation des bases des données et développement d’algorithmes pour le calcul de risqué cardiovasculaire (outil SCORE).
    Développement et administration du site www.vegfconsortium.com.
    5. « Projet BioIntelligence: Développement de logiciels avec usage clinique », Projet collaboratif national, (INSERM, les industries informatiques telles que Sobios et Dassault Systèmes, d'autres établissements universitaires et de recherche):
    Participation avec l'équipe de travail de l’INSERM UMR U1122, Nancy, France.
    6. « OMICS_BioBook : Développement d'une plateforme des biostatistiques / bioinformatiques », INSERM UMR U1122 et BIOBANQUES/Inserm, Nancy, France.
    Participation au développement du cahier des charges, description des besoins techniques de la plateforme, développement de l'architecture, administration.
    7. « Réduction dimensionnelle et classification dans l'étude STANISLAS Family Study (SFS) - développement d'une application prototype », INSERM UMR U1122 :
    Exploitation des bases de données du centre des ressources biologiques IGE-PCV et des programmes de traitement de données. Utilisation des méthodes d'analyse des composants principaux pour analyser les données multidimensionnelles de l'étude STANISLAS Family Study et développement de solutions rapides et précises aux différents défis de la recherche associée.
    8. « Centre des ressources biologiques IGE-PCV », INSERM UMR U1122, Nancy, France.
    Responsable des services informatiques
    9. Administrateur du serveur de l'unité INSERM UMR U1122, Nancy, France.
    Création des nouveaux comptes, gestion des comptes, surveillance

  • Ecole privée Glyfada - Professeur de Mathématiques

    2009 - 2012

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel