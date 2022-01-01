Retail
Alexis BOUVIER
Alexis BOUVIER
LES AVENIERES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
JEAN BOUVIER SAS
- Chef des ventes
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
2010 - 2011
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon
2009 - 2010
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere Université Lyon 2
Lyon
2006 - 2009
Licence géographie et aménagement
Réseau
Alec BERNARD
