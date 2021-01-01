Menu

Ali CABUK

KÖLN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business planning
Marketing
International business development
Management
Audit
sales analysis
regional office management
develop overall corporate Strategic Plan
develop channels
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Marketing Presentations
Making market analysis
Maintaining coordination
Equities
Card Centric Management
Approche directe
Développement commercial
Linguistiques
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • BESEL BASIM SAN. VE TIC. A.S - EXPORT AREA SALES MANAGER (MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA)

    2015 - maintenant

  • INFOBIP - BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

    Rueil-Malmaison 2013 - 2015 • Identifies trendsetter ideas by researching industry and related events, publications, and announcements; tracking individual contributors and their accomplishments.
    • Locates or proposes potential business deals by contacting potential partners; discovering and exploring opportunities.
    • Screens potential business deals by analysing market strategies, deal requirements, potential, and financials; evaluating options; resolving internal priorities; recommending equity investments.
    • Develops negotiating strategies and positions by studying integration of new venture with company strategies and operations; examining risks and potentials; estimating partners' needs and goals.
    • Closes new business deals by coordinating requirements; developing and negotiating contracts; integrating contract requirements with business operations.
    • Protects organization's value by keeping information confidential.
    • Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.
    • Coordinates companies branches
    • Works with staff develop overall corporate Strategic Plan
    • Develop and attain an aggressive revenue plan
    • Implement key sales strategies
    • Implement sales management techniques that maximize productivity
    • Manage all sales resources
    • Identify and add sales resources, both direct and indirect in all target segments and appropriate territories to ensure adequate market reach / coverage
    • Establish and nurture strategic and top level executive relationships with major End Users, AEs, EPC, Contractors and Design Institutes etc.
    • In conjunction with marketing, develop and manage strategic growth initiatives
    • Develop and evaluate representatives and distributors, make necessary changes to develop channels to maximize sales
    • Collection of market intelligence – competitive, product, market
    • Voice of the customer (VOC) data collection and interpretation

  • CARD CENTRIC SOLUTIONS LTD. - REGIONAL SALES MANAGER

    2012 - 2013 ISTANBUL

    * Price, sales and terms preparations, calculations, negotiations with the
    Customer in accordance with Client's sales strategies.
    * Travelling to the countries in the EMEA region, taking any necessary actions
    to conduct satisfactory customer visits, presentations and execution of sales
    * Preparing sales reports and sharing with Card Centric Management weekly,
    monthly, quarterly and yearly.
    * Follow up tenders, projects' and proposals' status, take quick timely and
    effective action
    * Making market analysis and research and reporting to the management

    * Preparing competition, SWOT and other sales analysis and prepare yearly
    reports and presentations for the Client.
    * Promoting Card Centric brand name, products and services to the
    Telecommunications Companies in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa)
    countries
    * Attending conferences, fairs, exhibitions and forums and representing Client,
    presenting its products and services.
    * Preparing marketing presentations, brochures, leaflets, CDs and any other
    marketing materials in coordination with Client's regional office management.
    * Maintaining coordination between Card Centric Technical Support and the
    Telecom operators

  • SIM, SMART & LOYALTY CARDS - MARKETING&SALES SUPERVISOR

    2010 - 2012 HOBİM BİLGİ İŞLEM HİZM. A.Ş, İSTANBUL
    A member of Cukurova Group of Companies, specialized on services on archiving &
    documentation, smart card services and extract printing services.

    * Investigated business potentials in new territories like Middle East&
    Africa&Europe
    * Established new customers mainly in the mentioned areas like Orascom
    Telecom, Zain Group, Etisalat, DU, Korek Telecom, Asiacell and Syriatel-
    Middle East, Méditel, Tunisie Telecom,Maroc Telecom and Inwi-Africa, Kpn
    Group, Telefonica and France Telecom-West Europe
    * Successfully created the business relations with the biggest Telecom
    Companies in Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Tunisia, Morocco and
    Algeria.
    * Realized a yearly revenue 14 million $ ;
    * Actively presented the company and the products to the potential customers ;
    * Prepared and followed-up offers and the necessary documentation for tenders ;
    * Maintained healthy business relations between the customers and the
    company

  • REFLETS MAGAZINE - ADVERTISING&SALES REPRESENTATIVE

    2010 - 2010

  • TUSIAD - FREE RESEARCHER

    2009 - 2010

  • AB CARD - MARKETING & SALES EXECUTIVE

    2008 - 2009 - Investigated business potentials in new territories like Middle East& North Africa
    - Actively presented the company and the products to the potential customers
    - Prepared and followed-up offers and the necessary documentation for tenders
    - Maintained the relations with the logistics partners and prepared the documentation for exporting

  • MICHELIN - INTERN

    FERRAND 2007 - 2007

  • CITIBANK - INTERN

    New York 2006 - 2006 08.06 - 10.06 WORK & TRAVEL, CONNECTICUT - USA

Formations

  • Istanbul Bilgi University (Istanbul)

    Istanbul 2011 - 2011 MARKETING&SALES CERTIFICATE

  • Université Libre De Bruxelles (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2009 - maintenant MASTER COMPLEMENTAIRE SUR ANALYSE INTERDISCIPLINAIRE DE LA CONSTRUCTION EUROPEENNE

  • Université Galatasaray (Istanbul)

    Istanbul 2002 - 2008 RELATIONS INTERNATIONALES