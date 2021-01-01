-
BESEL BASIM SAN. VE TIC. A.S
- EXPORT AREA SALES MANAGER (MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA)
2015 - maintenant
INFOBIP
- BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
Rueil-Malmaison
2013 - 2015
• Identifies trendsetter ideas by researching industry and related events, publications, and announcements; tracking individual contributors and their accomplishments.
• Locates or proposes potential business deals by contacting potential partners; discovering and exploring opportunities.
• Screens potential business deals by analysing market strategies, deal requirements, potential, and financials; evaluating options; resolving internal priorities; recommending equity investments.
• Develops negotiating strategies and positions by studying integration of new venture with company strategies and operations; examining risks and potentials; estimating partners' needs and goals.
• Closes new business deals by coordinating requirements; developing and negotiating contracts; integrating contract requirements with business operations.
• Protects organization's value by keeping information confidential.
• Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.
• Coordinates companies branches
• Works with staff develop overall corporate Strategic Plan
• Develop and attain an aggressive revenue plan
• Implement key sales strategies
• Implement sales management techniques that maximize productivity
• Manage all sales resources
• Identify and add sales resources, both direct and indirect in all target segments and appropriate territories to ensure adequate market reach / coverage
• Establish and nurture strategic and top level executive relationships with major End Users, AEs, EPC, Contractors and Design Institutes etc.
• In conjunction with marketing, develop and manage strategic growth initiatives
• Develop and evaluate representatives and distributors, make necessary changes to develop channels to maximize sales
• Collection of market intelligence – competitive, product, market
• Voice of the customer (VOC) data collection and interpretation
CARD CENTRIC SOLUTIONS LTD.
- REGIONAL SALES MANAGER
2012 - 2013
ISTANBUL
* Price, sales and terms preparations, calculations, negotiations with the
Customer in accordance with Client's sales strategies.
* Travelling to the countries in the EMEA region, taking any necessary actions
to conduct satisfactory customer visits, presentations and execution of sales
* Preparing sales reports and sharing with Card Centric Management weekly,
monthly, quarterly and yearly.
* Follow up tenders, projects' and proposals' status, take quick timely and
effective action
* Making market analysis and research and reporting to the management
* Preparing competition, SWOT and other sales analysis and prepare yearly
reports and presentations for the Client.
* Promoting Card Centric brand name, products and services to the
Telecommunications Companies in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa)
countries
* Attending conferences, fairs, exhibitions and forums and representing Client,
presenting its products and services.
* Preparing marketing presentations, brochures, leaflets, CDs and any other
marketing materials in coordination with Client's regional office management.
* Maintaining coordination between Card Centric Technical Support and the
Telecom operators
SIM, SMART & LOYALTY CARDS
- MARKETING&SALES SUPERVISOR
2010 - 2012
HOBİM BİLGİ İŞLEM HİZM. A.Ş, İSTANBUL
A member of Cukurova Group of Companies, specialized on services on archiving &
documentation, smart card services and extract printing services.
* Investigated business potentials in new territories like Middle East&
Africa&Europe
* Established new customers mainly in the mentioned areas like Orascom
Telecom, Zain Group, Etisalat, DU, Korek Telecom, Asiacell and Syriatel-
Middle East, Méditel, Tunisie Telecom,Maroc Telecom and Inwi-Africa, Kpn
Group, Telefonica and France Telecom-West Europe
* Successfully created the business relations with the biggest Telecom
Companies in Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Tunisia, Morocco and
Algeria.
* Realized a yearly revenue 14 million $ ;
* Actively presented the company and the products to the potential customers ;
* Prepared and followed-up offers and the necessary documentation for tenders ;
* Maintained healthy business relations between the customers and the
company
REFLETS MAGAZINE
- ADVERTISING&SALES REPRESENTATIVE
2010 - 2010
TUSIAD
- FREE RESEARCHER
2009 - 2010
AB CARD
- MARKETING & SALES EXECUTIVE
2008 - 2009
- Investigated business potentials in new territories like Middle East& North Africa
- Actively presented the company and the products to the potential customers
- Prepared and followed-up offers and the necessary documentation for tenders
- Maintained the relations with the logistics partners and prepared the documentation for exporting
MICHELIN
- INTERN
FERRAND
2007 - 2007
CITIBANK
- INTERN
New York
2006 - 2006
08.06 - 10.06 WORK & TRAVEL, CONNECTICUT - USA