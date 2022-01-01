Ali HASSAN

Astek
- Software Engineer C++
Boulogne-Billancourt
2012 - maintenant
Within a multinational company, ofering online booking system for international
travel industry. In this position my task was converting client requirements
into software specifications and design that developers could implement. After
implementation, my task was to design and implement and run a full validation
procedure. For specification, UML is used, for development C++ and Java are
used, and for testing, Python and special language are used.
* Analyze customer needs
* Reviewing existing specifications ;
* Writing technical specifications based on the customer needs and the existing
components
* Integrating new solutions into the existing system ;
* Designing a full-scope test plan ;
* Refining the test plan to handle each and all functional and technical details ;
* Implementation and execution of the test plan ;
* Cycling through the process to handle errors until we reach full match with
the specifications
Tools and technologies:
* UML, MediaWiki
* C++, Java, XML
* Test Tool Server, Python, Shell Scripts ;
* Eclipse, Lotus notes, Win@proach, TortoiseCVS
Telecom Bretagne
- Research & Development
Brest Cedex 3
2009 - 2012
In this position I developed a large scale software that include an environment
and an application on top of that environment. The development included the
following:
* Android sections. These sections will run on android devices. These sections
include: software components that handle management (download, deploy,
and run), and software components for photo, music, and video download and
playback. We used the Android SDK, Java, and C (using Android NDK).
* Linux sections of the application. Some of these sections will run on the
server side, and some of them will run on the linux clients such as laptops and
desktops. Here also we have software components that handle management
(download, deploy, and run), and software components for photo, music, and
video download and playback.
* After the development, there were long phase of testing, validation, and performance measurements and statistics. For this purpose, we used shell scripting language to have long testing sessions. Also, we had inserted code to
report timing, errors, local failure, reattempt, disconnections, etc.
* This work is mix between cloud computing and cloud computing.
Tools and technologies:
* Android, Linux
* IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS.
* 3G, WIFI, Fixed Ethernet
* C, C++, Java, shell scripting languages
* Lex and Yacc
* Sockets and Pipes ;
* Eclipse, Android SDK, Android NDK, SVN, Latex ;
* EZ430-Chronos watch and wireless development tool, MSP 430, and BM-
CS5SR. The programming environment is Code Composer Studio CCSv5
from Texas Instruments.