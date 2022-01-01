Menu

Ali HASSAN

Boulogne-Billancourt

Entreprises

  • Astek - Software Engineer C++

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2012 - maintenant Within a multinational company, ofering online booking system for international
    travel industry. In this position my task was converting client requirements
    into software specifications and design that developers could implement. After
    implementation, my task was to design and implement and run a full validation
    procedure. For specification, UML is used, for development C++ and Java are
    used, and for testing, Python and special language are used.

    * Analyze customer needs
    * Reviewing existing specifications ;
    * Writing technical specifications based on the customer needs and the existing
    components
    * Integrating new solutions into the existing system ;
    * Designing a full-scope test plan ;
    * Refining the test plan to handle each and all functional and technical details ;
    * Implementation and execution of the test plan ;
    * Cycling through the process to handle errors until we reach full match with
    the specifications

    Tools and technologies:

    * UML, MediaWiki
    * C++, Java, XML
    * Test Tool Server, Python, Shell Scripts ;
    * Eclipse, Lotus notes, Win@proach, TortoiseCVS

  • Telecom Bretagne - Research & Development

    Brest Cedex 3 2009 - 2012 In this position I developed a large scale software that include an environment
    and an application on top of that environment. The development included the
    following:
    * Android sections. These sections will run on android devices. These sections
    include: software components that handle management (download, deploy,
    and run), and software components for photo, music, and video download and
    playback. We used the Android SDK, Java, and C (using Android NDK).
    * Linux sections of the application. Some of these sections will run on the
    server side, and some of them will run on the linux clients such as laptops and
    desktops. Here also we have software components that handle management
    (download, deploy, and run), and software components for photo, music, and
    video download and playback.
    * After the development, there were long phase of testing, validation, and performance measurements and statistics. For this purpose, we used shell scripting language to have long testing sessions. Also, we had inserted code to
    report timing, errors, local failure, reattempt, disconnections, etc.
    * This work is mix between cloud computing and cloud computing.

    Tools and technologies:

    * Android, Linux
    * IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS.
    * 3G, WIFI, Fixed Ethernet
    * C, C++, Java, shell scripting languages
    * Lex and Yacc
    * Sockets and Pipes ;
    * Eclipse, Android SDK, Android NDK, SVN, Latex ;
    * EZ430-Chronos watch and wireless development tool, MSP 430, and BM-
    CS5SR. The programming environment is Code Composer Studio CCSv5
    from Texas Instruments.

  • Parallel Computations Energy Commission - Research Engineer

    2006 - 2009 In this position I was responsible of implementing a full scale parallel computing
    system including hardware and software (including applications). The system
    we implemented was 64 Intel Pentium node, Linux Red Hat operating system,
    Message Passing Interface (MPI) for parallel computing environment, and C
    language for applications.

  • Oklahoma State University - Research Engineer

    2002 - 2005 * Implementation of medical simulation system ;
    * Converting a scientific algorithm into parallel algorithm
    * Implementing the algorithm in the appropriate parallel environment
    * running and testing
    * RPC, PVM, MPI, C/C++

Formations

  • Telecom Bretagne ENSTB

    Brest 2009 - 2012 Doctor of Philosophy

    Tres Honorable

  • University Of Central Oklahoma (Oklahome)

    Oklahome 2000 - 2002 Master of Science

    With Honors 2002 - GPA = 4.0/4.0

  • Tishreen University (Lattakia)

    Lattakia 1992 - 1997 Bachelor in Electrical Engineering

