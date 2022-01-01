Ali ICHCHOU

-
BNP Paribas
- Business Manager & Supervisor Business
Paris
2013 - maintenant
Major Responsibilities:
* Dedicated point of contact for business
* Improve interaction between Back-Office and Middle Office partners
* Improve client focus policy
* Improve Quality by a better follow-up of files managed by teams
* Ensure best quality of information received / transferred From/To Middle Office
* Technical support on complex deals set-up from an expert Back Officer
* Give a technical support on complex deal set-up
* Build up ad-hoc project team (new deal implementation, restructuring)
* Review loan documentation,term sheets, deal summaries
* Working with Middle Office, Business lines to structure the booking of new deal in product
* Change communication channels, enhance team work, and build continual improvement culture
* Management of the relation Business Lines/Credit Structured Back Office
* Be responsible of the good execution of operations
* Be responsible of the transmitted & received informations
* Be the privileged contact of all new transaction to the Back Office
-
BNP Paribas
- Team Leader - Loan Administration
Paris
2012 - 2013
Major Responsibilities:
* Consolidate organizational groups, clarify roles, refocus
* Working with Middle Office, Business lines to structure the booking of new deal in product
* team leader role, and introduce cross-training and coaching
* managing the team (20 people). I am in charge to controle and validate team working
* Helping senior loan administrators within complex deals, specifics financial operations
supervising junior and lead them to increase their skills
* Be responsible of the good execution of operations
* Team's respect of deadlines
* Communicate to team members the impacts of the activity in terms of risk, PnL and reputation
-
BNP Paribas
- Structured Credits Loan Administrator
Paris
2010 - 2012
Major Responsibilities:
* Review term sheets, deal summaries, loan documents, and work with Bankers to structure the booking of new deal in product processors
* Prepare loan documentation to reflect approved loan terms and consistency with Bank Policy and ensure loan documentation complies with Banks operational requirements and can be serviced on Banks system of record. Coordinate document negotiations between borrower, attorney and account offices as appropriate and obtain approvals as required.
* Deliver executable loan documents in accordance with account officer and borrower requirements. Communicate and coordinate with all external parties with regards to required information (legal, title, and escrow).
* Review of execute loan documents to determine that they have been properly signed, initiated and/or notarized.
* Determine that all pre-closing requirements and audit exceptions are satisfied or appropriate waivers are obtained. Preparation or coordination of applicable loan documents for filing/recording, funding and boarding of loan onto Banks system of record within required time frames.
* Fixe the rate interest, sending rollover and rate setting notices to the other banks
* Make sure that interest and commission payment have been done and reverse the share to each lender
* Check new drawdown document from the borrower and obtain the approval from the middle-office. Inform lenders of new drawdown to obtain their payment and reverse them to the borrower
* Manage deal with capitalization interest as a result of restructured deals.
* Establish appropriate ticklers to cover all loan information to be monitored. Resolve external (customers, borrowers), or internal (middle-office) investigations
* Assist in maintaining and monitoring borrowers' required insurance
* Ensure all instructions are clear and precise and entered correctly on the appropriate system
* Answers customer inquiries and resolves routine issues. Recommend changes to improve workflow, efficiency, and quality. Perform other duties as assigned.
* Train new member of staff and manage a team of 10 people
-
BNP Paribas Securities Services
- Senior Fund Accountant in Paris
Pantin
2006 - 2010
Trains new fund accountants. Entering and reconciling all fund transactions. , trades, cash reconciliation, corporate actions, Reviews and verifies accounting activity for few funds assists others in processing more difficult transactions and resolving more difficult discrepancies. Reconciles cash or securities holding discrepancies. Generates and/or reviews standard reports either daily / weekly / monthly/annually for clients, and auditors.
May process any or all of the following accounting transactions: trades, corporate actions, cash, expenses, CAP Stock of any other transaction related to the price of the fund. Complies with internal and client processes. Complies with internal and client processes. Other special projects or tasks as assigned. Assists in conducting periodic audits. Preparing and reviewing the resulting and financial and end-year reports. Producing the final NAV calculation. Fund accounting and valuation fund
-
Bank of New York
- Senior Fund Accountant in London
New York
2006 - 2006
Trains new fund accountants. Entering and reconciling all fund transactions. , trades, cash reconciliation, corporate actions, Reviews and verifies accounting activity for few funds assists others in processing more difficult transactions and resolving more difficult discrepancies. Reconciles cash or securities holding discrepancies. Generates and/or reviews standard reports either daily / weekly / monthly/annually for clients, and auditors.
May process any or all of the following accounting transactions: trades, corporate actions, cash, expenses, CAP Stock of any other transaction related to the price of the fund. Complies with internal and client processes. Complies with internal and client processes. Other special projects or tasks as assigned. Assists in conducting periodic audits. Preparing and reviewing the resulting and financial and end-year reports. Producing the final NAV calculation. Fund accounting and valuation fund
-
Dexia
- Senior Fund Accountant in Dublin
La Défense
2005 - 2005
Trains new fund accountants. Entering and reconciling all fund transactions. , trades, cash reconciliation, corporate actions, Reviews and verifies accounting activity for few funds assists others in processing more difficult transactions and resolving more difficult discrepancies. Reconciles cash or securities holding discrepancies. Generates and/or reviews standard reports either daily / weekly / monthly/annually for clients, and auditors.
May process any or all of the following accounting transactions: trades, corporate actions, cash, expenses, CAP Stock of any other transaction related to the price of the fund. Complies with internal and client processes. Complies with internal and client processes. Other special projects or tasks as assigned. Assists in conducting periodic audits. Preparing and reviewing the resulting and financial and end-year reports. Producing the final NAV calculation. Fund accounting and valuation fund
-
Banque Neuflize OBC
- Senior Fund Accountant
Paris
2001 - 2005
Main responsibilities
Trains new fund accountants. Entering and reconciling all fund transactions. , trades, cash reconciliation, corporate actions, Reviews and verifies accounting activity for few funds assists others in processing more difficult transactions and resolving more difficult discrepancies. Reconciles cash or securities holding discrepancies. Generates and/or reviews standard reports either daily / weekly / monthly/annually for clients, and auditors.
May process any or all of the following accounting transactions: trades, corporate actions, cash, expenses, CAP Stock of any other transaction related to the price of the fund. Complies with internal and client processes. Complies with internal and client processes. Other special projects or tasks as assigned. Assists in conducting periodic audits. Preparing and reviewing the resulting and financial and end-year reports. Producing the final NAV calculation. Fund accounting and valuation fund
-
JMH CONSEIL
- Accountant
2000 - 2000
Entering all transactions of debt item, bank, and salary for small companies.
Preparing the financial reports and en-year statements.
-
Safa Voyages
- Accountant
1998 - 1999
Entering all transactions for the all accounting of the office.
Preparing the financial reports.
-
FRANCE GESTION CONSEIL
- Financial Consultant
1994 - 1994
Gestion Conseil, in Saint Germain en Laye
Taxes Consultant. Investment Advisor.
-
Le Crédit Lyonnais
- Bank Clerk
Villejuif
1990 - 1991
Sell banking and financial products. Counter Clerk