Ali KELKOULI

Dar El Beïda -Alger

En résumé

Aviation engineering experience covering all aspects of technical services maintenance management, airworthiness management, planning (maintenance/production/fleet), maintenance program development; project manager for acquisition of Software maintenance management, and instructor hability for ADSOFTWARE Airtime module.
In addition I have experience in Gas Plant rotating equipment maintenance (gas turbine, centrifugal compressor, Pumps), Field intervention, vibration solution, Technical drawing and mechanical parts manufacturing

Entreprises

  • Tassiliairlines - Mechanical & System Engineer

    Dar El Beïda -Alger 2010 - maintenant

Formations

  • IAB, Institut Aéronautique De Blida (Blida)

    Blida 1998 - 2003 Ingénieur

