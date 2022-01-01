Ali LABBÈNE

First, I began as a software engineer in "engine control" team belonging to "automotive" department. My first day was Monday, on June the 2nd 2008.



Discovering this field (engine control) was really interesting and I soon became very keen on understanding the system design of the application we were developing for the project.



Little by little, I earned good experience in integration tests: these tests required some knowledge to interpret signals delivered by basic software layers and check computations based on these signals (crankshaft signal, camshaft signal, VVT signal...).

I could then, support many people to perform their integration tests.



I also gathered enough information to conduct training about spark ignited engines. I was advised by a colleague to organise the training somewhere else than our everyday office, and so it was: almost the entire team moved to TELNET's Technocenter near the "Lake". The presentation took place within Technocenter's auditorium.

Everybody appreciated and I really hope it has been instructive for them. It was in April, 14th 2010.



After about two years of experience, I was selected, among others, to be part of a new project with VALEO, EBx-DT.



The team assigned to this project growing fast, I was selected, with three other colleagues for positions of team leaders, and I become responsible for a small team of 5 persons.



Soon after, TELNET, and more precisely "avionics" department, was negotiating with SAGEM to obtain a new project: unitary testing of a software application within the framework of a project with AIRBUS.



Lacking some experience in unitary testing, the "avionics" department called the "automotive" one for support. My boss asked me to be present during a conference call with SAGEM during which both of us (my boss and I) presented the experience gathered by the "engine control" team in unitary testing.



Finally, TELNET got the project and I have been designated to occupy the position of technical responsible of the new team. Thus, since June 27th 2011, I have been officially transferred to my new team: the "unitary test" team of the "avionics" department.



As this project began, I discovered how important it is to have a clear, well defined and, essentially, very practical process or workflow. Because, even with the most efficient team by your side, if the process is still not completely defined or not carefully studied, a lot of energy, time and, most important in my opinion, motivation is wasted.



Now, the workflow is almost clear, however still to refine, and the team is progressing and doing a great job. I hope we will keep on this pace.



Apart from all this, I am very fond of reading. Until now, I think the book which marked me the most has been "The 7 habits of highly effective people" written by Stephen R. COVEY, especially chapter 4 (Think Win-Win) and chapter 2 (Begin with the End in Mind).



Once the book finished, I prepared a presentation based on it which I presented in front of my colleagues from "automotive" department in August 2010. They liked it! Next step will be another presentation based on "The 8th Habit" from the same author.



At the present time, I am reading a new book: "Frogs into Princes", an introduction to NLP (Neuro-linguistic programming) by its two creators, "Richard BANDLER" and "John GRINDER". Controversal but really amazing!



Mes compétences :

Unit testing

C