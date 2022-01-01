Menu

Ali MKADMINI

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Solidworks
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Mechanical Engineering
Mechanical Design
Industrial Maintenance
Department Stores
CATIA
Autocad

Entreprises

  • emdep - Technicien sup en mécanique

    2014 - maintenant 2 me AOCS (design and metal fabrication) ( July-August 2013 ) works summer senaire

  • Transtu - Maintenance technician

    2014 - 2014 Expression professional
    maintenance technician for 4 months at Dytech (mintance preventve team)
    current operator of cnc machine 4 axis fanuc language EMDEP (3 months or more)
    Other training
    Seasonal work rumbles surface (department store)
    Training in business creation
    Training of technical communication ,

Formations

  • ISET (Tunis)

    Tunis 2011 - 2014

  • ISET (Béja)

    Béja 2011 - 2014 licence en génie mécanique CFM

Réseau