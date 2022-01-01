Ali MKADMINI

Mes compétences :
Solidworks
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Mechanical Engineering
Mechanical Design
Industrial Maintenance
Department Stores
CATIA
Autocad
Entreprises
emdep
- Technicien sup en mécanique
2014 - maintenant2 me AOCS (design and metal fabrication) ( July-August 2013 ) works summer senaire
Transtu
- Maintenance technician
2014 - 2014Expression professional
maintenance technician for 4 months at Dytech (mintance preventve team)
current operator of cnc machine 4 axis fanuc language EMDEP (3 months or more)
Other training
Seasonal work rumbles surface (department store)
Training in business creation
Training of technical communication ,