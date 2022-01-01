Ali MOUCHLI

-
Roshan (Monaco Telecom)
- Enterprise Consultant
2016 - maintenant
• Leads the Enterprise Team and offers enterprise solutions to clients including connectivity, hosted solutions, ISP etc.
• Owns budgets and reports to senior management.
• Created funnel follow-up plan and reports on revenues to senior management; built pricing and costing database.
• Achieved ISP 300 Mbps connectivity for various international customers.
• Managed planning for ISP backup which improved customer availability by up to 97%. Achieved revenues of 3.5 million USD in 2016.
-
Roshan Afghanistan
- PMO Senior Manager
2014 - 2015
• Led high-value and strategic projects. Owned project planning, risk assessment and mitigation planning.
• Reported throughout the organization to executive level. Ensured delivery of projects/ programs on time/within budget.
• Managed vendors/subcontractors and cross-functional teams.
• Led project CapEx reporting and control; reported to the board and prepared next year’s budgets for approval.
• Managed large-scale programs and coordinated colleagues from other functions.
• Developed processes, program control, the PMO and a new cross-functional process improvement plan.
• Also played a major role in customer experience strategy.
• Managed a power-saving project which generated savings of 500K USD.
• Led successful backbone upgrade to enhance capacity from 300Mbps to 900Mbps.
-
Africell
- BSS (O&M Rollout) Manager
2013 - 2014
• Led O&M Department with a focus on cost control (OPEX), processes, KPI’s and SLAs. Established PMO and associated processes. Managed test bed activities and coordinated all connectivity requirements with the team.
• Led Rollout Team to achieve swap, new site and 3G target plans.
• Successfully renovated and swapped network; 1 data center and 150 sites. Installed 45 3G sites in the capital city. Achieved 98% NT availability.
-
MTN Group
- CPM consultant
Roodepoort
2012 - 2013
• Led site renovation/new site rollout; owned project plans and risk assessments. Reported to senior management.
• Also managed swap projects for the entire network in Syria from Ericsson to Ericsson and from Siemens to Huawei.
• Owned and controlled the CPM and PMO budgets.
• Worked closely with internal stakeholders, vendors and subcontractors.
• Recovered 450 2G and 3G damaged sites, renovated 950 sites, rolled out a backup data center, built a disaster recovery network in major cities and three emergency network management locations.
-
ZTE
- Key Account manager
Boulogne-Billancourt
2012 - 2012
* - Engaged in presale activities related to LTE, 3G and GSM.
- Follow up within ZTE team and work hand in hand with team to have success business with our customer.
- Discover all new opportunities and have them communicated within our team. Work on completed contracts and support after sales team to get project completed as per planned.
- Achieve quantitative and qualitative targets
- Promote & develop customer satisfaction
- Analyze customer’s communication costs, suggest the right solution to reduce them.
- Explain our various products and services to customers.
- Dealing with their general and specific requirements of the customer and enforcing the mutual collaboration
- Ethical and accurate implementation of all company’s policies and proceduresf
-
Nokia Siemens Networks
- Account Logistic P.M
ST OUEN
2009 - 2012
• Managed presale activities related to FTTX, SDH and DWDM across the Levant region; Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.
• Owned all deliveries for the fixed network. Liaised with Sales, NI and CT teams to ensure that delivery targets were achieved; on time and within budget.
• Supported technical teams working on the FN account to make sure installation progressed as planned.
• Reported both internally and externally on project delivery progress.
• Supported ISP and SP teams and NGN implementation.
-
FCCI
- Senior Project Manager
2008 - 2009
• FCCI-Qatar Project, Qatar; January 2008 to October 2009
• Vodafone Qatar, Senior Project Manager, IBS Turnkey Project for 50 sites; March 2009 to October 2009
• Alcatel-Lucent/VDF, Senior Project Manager, RAN Turnkey Project for 75 sites; October 2008 to October 2009
• Huawei/VDF, Senior Project Manager, RAN Turnkey Project for 90 locations; July 2008 to October 2008
• NSN/Qtel, Senior Project Manager, Swap project for 390 sites; January 2008 to July 2008
• NSN Bakcell Project, Azerbaijan; January 2007 to January 2008
• National IMP Manager, ISP\OSP Project, WIMAX Project (6 main locations/70 sites in total), Swap & Renovation Project (350 PH1 swap sites/250 PH2 swap sites), New Site Project, Transmission Expansion Project (50 sites).
• Siemens Telenor Project, Pakistan; July 2005 to December 2006
• BSS O&M Regional Manager, BR7.1 Upgrade Project Manager, Back Office Manager, BR8 Rollout Project Manager; January 2006 to December 2006
• BSS IMP Project Manager (GSM roll-out); July 2005 to December 2005
• Syriatel Mobile Telecom BSS Implementation/O&M; April 2001 to June 2005
• Ericsson RBS 2202 – 2206 installation, integration and swapping from Siemens to Ericsson; BSS Implementation/O&M; Siemens implementation and operations; July 2002 to June 2005
• Production Supervisor; supervised Siemens and Elteck rectifier power supply installation; supervised civil work, generator, A/C, power system and BSS system installation; April 2001 to June 2002.
• A.M Private Center, Electronic Maintenance Systems, Syria; July 1996 to December 2000
• Maintained electronics home systems and carried out industrial cabling installations and DB design for factories.
• Damascus International Airport, Telecom Team leader; March 1992 to June 1996
• Led a maintenance team for civil aviation traffic systems.
-
Nokiaa Siemens Networks
- National IMP Manager
ST OUEN
2007 - 2008
- Support ISP\OSP project.
- Lead Swap 280 Sites from Motorola and Huawei to Siemens. Fully handling all Swap sites from BSS side. Sites survey and requirements. Performing installation, Swap integration and support the RF team to maintain the network KPI.
- Implementation of Metro Sites Project.
- Implementation of 60 New Sites.
- Follow up all requirements regards to site acceptance.
- Manage BSS team consists of 19 Engineers and 6 Subcontractors.
- Responsible to achieve milestone and sites target on time.
- Provide NSN and Bakcell integration plan and site acceptance procedure.
- Implementation WiMax (Transmission) project according to the plan with installation, commissioning and integration.
- Site preparation for phase 2. TSS, Implementation plan and BOQ.
- Follow up all the issue related to the operation on the BSS
-
Siemens Mobility
- BSS O&M Regional Manager
Châtillon cedex
2006 - 2006
- Leading BSS O&M Karachi, Sukker, Quetta and HyderAbad teams compile of 23 Engineers and 4 Team Leaders.
- Maintain, re-home and upgrade 1200+ Sites (BSS, PDH, A/Cs and Power), 31 BSCs and 170+ TRAUS.
- Perform WO submitted by Customer. BSC Rehoming, TRXs expansion, TRAU expansion and other BSS activities.
- Provide technical support to the teams. Open query with TAC3 for any kind of BSS network problem if needed.
- Follow up South Area PDH alarms and Maintain Netviewer.
- Cooperate with RF, Civil, Transmission, Documentation, Acceptance, Roll out and Facility teams to insure network maintained. Support Technical sales team.
- Control subcontractor to insure civil work is maintained and all alarm cleared on time.
- Report weekly network status to customer and management.
- Provide Costumer all kind of suggestion and reporting to avoid and minimize outages and call processing.
- Follow up Civil, power and A/Cs subcontractors to be sure P.M is performed according to Siemens standards and Corrective Maintenance is performed on time.
- Spots upgrade follow up with IT team. Hardware and Software preparation.
- BR7.1 Upgrade Project Manager: Follow up all technical activities and submit IMP plan to costumer and upper managements.
- Back office Manager: Manage Back office team to run daily activities on NOC, Network Status reporting to customer and management.
- BR8 Rollout Project Manager: Testing for trial network to be upgraded from BR7 to BR8. Responsible to provide PIP and project IMP. Cooperate with RF and TAC2 for software, database, rehoming and features implementation and test. Beside the above mentioned I have to provide the final report to Customer. Work with RF and Technical Sales team to implement BR8 feature for trial test and submit final report. Complete BR8 upgrade rollout.
-
Siemens Mobility
- BSS IMP Project Manager
Châtillon cedex
2005 - 2005
Coordination & control of all the practical issues involved in the installation & implementation (ensuring the correct material are in the required place at right time etc)
- Follow up day to day with Subcon and BSS team BTS, BSC, TRAU, Rectifier, Radio installation, commissioning, and integration for a 300+ GSM site rollout.
- Update and monitor site readiness / RFI using CAPRI, based on civil work progress.
- Responsible for BSS weekly Planning and reporting.
- Perform commissioning & troubleshooting for BSCHC/120, TRAU/HC, BTS240XL, 240XLII & Elteck Rectifiers.
- Perform integration between network elements BTS, BSC, TRAU&MSC
- Perform software upgrade for BSS network elements from BR7.05 to BR7.40 & from BR7.40 to BR7.45
- Perform drive test using TEMS
- Provide on site training to junior / local engineers.
- submit weekly report to upper management regarding Sites Integration activities and target Milestone.
- Follow up BSS installation materials according to TSS report.
- Perform plans to reduce Site installation time line. Example: LAB test to insure no faulty equipment will be delivered to site, BTS precommissioning to avoid send Site Engineer to commission the BTS in Site.
Quality control
- Verify with costumer and rollout team all required standard installation.
- Perform an audit on sites in order to be sure standards installation is followed.
- Controls team combined with 3 sites supervisors to follow up Subcons and materials’ quality which used by Subcons.
- Define the procedures of handover sites to Subcon and acceptance with costumer.
- Follow up with Subcon to be sure sites will be accepted with minimum deficiencies in order to apply for FAC within time limit.
-
Syriatel
- BSS Implementation/O&M
Damas
2002 - 2005
- Ericsson RBS 2202 – 2206 Installation, integration. Swapping from Siemens to Ericsson.
- Perform installation and integration for 300+ RBSs in deferent configurations.
- Follow up all alarms, hardware and software related to 200+ RBSs Sites, follow and close TT.
- Test and configure RBS2202-2206 to be installed in the other cities.
- Maintain the sites and do P.M schedule.
- Provide local team technical support and on job training.
- BSS Implementation/O&M 2002-2005
- Siemens BSC, TRAU and BTS Family installation, Commissioning and Integration BR5.5 and BR7.0.
- Perform Upgrading from BR5.5 to BR70.
- Perform Hardware and Software operation and maintenance for Siemens BSS network.
- Perform Swap activities. Hardware and software.
- Support O&M Team in North and Coast Areas.
- Escalating faults and evaluating BSS problems.
April-2001 - June-2002 Syriatel Mobile Telecom BSS Implementation/O&M
Production Supervisor 2001 - 2002.
- Supervise Siemens and Elteck Rectifier Power Supply Installation.
- Supervise Civil Work, Generator, A/C, Power System and BSS System Installation