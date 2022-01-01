Projects management, coordination between the business service, marketing, sale and engineering service. Control human resources and the financial resources. Also supervised stuff programmers.

› Marketing and Web marketing Director :

› Responsible for the marketing of company products and services to the right market whether B2B or B2C.

› Demonstrate technical marketing skills and company product knowledge.

› Develop an annual marketing plan in conjunction with the sales department. This should detail the year’s activity to meet agreed company objectives.

› Budget management. To deliver all marketing activity within the agreed budget.

› Direct marketing staff where budgets are devolved.

› Manage all aspects of print production, receipt and distribution.

› Achieve frequent, timely and positive media coverage across all available media.

› Managing the entire product line life cycle from strategic planning to tactical activities.

› Conduct market research in order to identify market requirements for current and future products.

› Develop and implement a company-wide plan to push product, working with all departments for its execiution

› Analyse potential strategic partner relationships for product lines.



› Sales Director :

› Directs and oversees the organization's sales policies, objectives, and initiatives. Sets short- and long-term sales strategies and evaluates effectiveness of current sales programs. Recommends product or service enhancements to improve customer satisfaction and sales potential.

› IT Manager :

› Ensure the streamlined operation of the IT Department in alignment with the business objectives of the organization. This individual will plan, coordinate, direct, and design IT-related activities of the organization, as well as provide administrative direction and support for daily operational activities of the IT department. Working closely with decision makers in other departments to identify, recommend, develop, implement, and support cost-effective technology solutions for all aspects of the organization. This person will also define and implement IT policies, procedures, and best practices.





Mes compétences :

Internet

Management

Marketing

Relationel

Vente