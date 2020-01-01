Menu

Alice COMPTE

  • Fidealis
  • INVENTOR : Concept deposit

En résumé

Hi, currently in professional license " Naturality in Perfume and Aromas";

My skills:
Good manufacturing practice
Good laboratory practice
Understanding
Trustworthy
Cautious
Careful
Autonomous

Entreprises

  • Fidealis - INVENTOR : Concept deposit

    Production | Paris 2020 - maintenant Passionate about the world of perfume, cosmetics and flavors, I designed a range. This range responds to these various fields and situations. I am proud to have used my self-taught assets and my knowledge. Moving from theory to practice, from modeling to circuit printing, to industrial diagrams ... with the goal of remaining independent. Today I am convinced that this range of products will please. Developed to respond to various services, from perfumers, flavorists, to marketings, sensory analyzes, to customers and the public ... .

  • Naturalia France - SELLER & ADVISOR

    Suresnes 2020 - maintenant

  • Givaudan France (Argenteuil) - SAMPLE PREPARER

    Argenteuil 2020 - 2020

  • Iff (international Flavors & Fragrances) - PERFUMER ASSISTANT

    neuilly sur seine 2019 - 2019

  • Chanel - LABORATORY HELPER

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2019 - 2019

  • ISIPCA - VERSATILE TRAINEE

    2018 - 2018

  • BOULANGERIE RICHARD - Saleswoman in bakery and pastry

    2018 - 2019

  • Takasago Europe Perfumery Laboratory - Tepl - PERFUMER ASSISTANT

    PARIS 75017 2016 - 2017

Formations

  • ISIPCA

    Versailles (78000) 2020 - maintenant Knowledge of odorous raw materials: obtaining, characterization and naturalness

    Use and selection of raw materials for perfumes and food flavors and development of formulas: knowledge of laboratory equipment, formulation techniques and manufacturing processes

    Control of the quality control of raw materials and formulated products: stability tests, organoleptic control, physico-chemical and colorimetric analyzes

    Implementation of sensory analysis tests

    Knowing how to alert, communicate, present results and write reports

  • IPHM

    Versailles 2020 - 2020 Aromatherapy consultant

  • IPHM

    Versailles 2020 - 2020 Floritherapy consultant

  • ISIPCA

    Versailles 2017 - 2019 TECHNICAL ASSISTANT OF LABORATORIES IN PERFUME, COSMETIC AND FLAVORS

  • ISIPCA

    Versailles 2016 - 2017 Preparator in Perfume, Cosmetic and Flavors

Réseau