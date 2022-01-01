Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alilat FARID
Ajouter
Alilat FARID
MARRAKECH
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
centre de vacance association douaniere marrakech
- Receptionniste
2014 - 2016
Formations
Fppt Beni Mellal (Béni Mellal)
Béni Mellal
2011 - 2013
Réseau
Abderrahman OUKHAYOUSSEF
Fadoua SADELLAH
Said HADOUZ