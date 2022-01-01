Menu

Alima MENGUE MONK

YAOUNDE

En résumé

Fifteen years of field sales. Strong at securing new business and building strong client relationships. Managing and growing existing client base. Decision-making, problems and conflict solving, analytical, negotiation, ability to work within a team, multiple tasks. Excellent verbal and written presentation. Prior international sales. Proven leadership and managerial experience. Attention to detail. Merchandising experience. Strong work ethic. Telemarketing and Call Center Specialist. Performs all high-level functions required as a Customer Service Specialist, Communication Director, Sales Director, Call Center specialist and all Manager Tasks.

Mes compétences :
Stratégie d'entreprise
Call center centre d'appel
Management de projets
Vente à distance
Stratégie commerciale
Vente directe
Management des ventes
Business development
Communication strategy

Entreprises

  • Monk Enterprise - Owner & CEO

    2013 - maintenant

  • STV, Douala - Sales & Marketing Manager

    2011 - 2013

  • SPECTRUM, Douala - Business Development Manager

    2009 - 2011

  • SPECTRUM CALL CENTER, Douala - Call Center Manager

    2006 - 2009

  • INDEPENDENCE AIR, Dulles, VA, USA - Call Center Manager

    2003 - 2006

  • COLUMBIA BANK, Bethesda, MD, USA - Account Manager

    2001 - 2003

  • RIGGS BANK, Washington DC, USA - Head Teller

    2000 - 2001

  • Elf Oil Cameroun, Douala - Sales & Marketing Assistant

    1996 - 1998

Formations

  • Prince Georges Community College (Largo Campus)

    Largo Campus 2001 - 2003 Marketing Management

  • ECOLE SUPERIEURE DES TECHNIQUES COMMERCIALES (St Quentin En Yvelines)

    St Quentin En Yvelines 1998 - 2000 Specialisation en Management des PME et PMI

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion - ESG (Douala)

    Douala 1995 - 1997 BTS

    Force de vente

