Alima MENGUE MONK

Fifteen years of field sales. Strong at securing new business and building strong client relationships. Managing and growing existing client base. Decision-making, problems and conflict solving, analytical, negotiation, ability to work within a team, multiple tasks. Excellent verbal and written presentation. Prior international sales. Proven leadership and managerial experience. Attention to detail. Merchandising experience. Strong work ethic. Telemarketing and Call Center Specialist. Performs all high-level functions required as a Customer Service Specialist, Communication Director, Sales Director, Call Center specialist and all Manager Tasks.



Mes compétences :

Stratégie d'entreprise

Call center centre d'appel

Management de projets

Vente à distance

Stratégie commerciale

Vente directe

Management des ventes

Business development

Communication strategy