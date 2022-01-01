Alima MENGUE MONK

Fifteen years of field sales. Strong at securing new business and building strong client relationships. Managing and growing existing client base. Decision-making, problems and conflict solving, analytical, negotiation, ability to work within a team, multiple tasks. Excellent verbal and written presentation. Prior international sales. Proven leadership and managerial experience. Attention to detail. Merchandising experience. Strong work ethic. Telemarketing and Call Center Specialist. Performs all high-level functions required as a Customer Service Specialist, Communication Director, Sales Director, Call Center specialist and all Manager Tasks.
Stratégie d'entreprise
Call center centre d'appel
Management de projets
Vente à distance
Stratégie commerciale
Vente directe
Management des ventes
Business development
Communication strategy