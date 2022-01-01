Menu

Alin CREANGA

En résumé

Reliable, loyal, charismatic, ambitious, analytical, versatile

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Intelligence économique
Commerce international
Management
Développement commercial
Logistique

Entreprises

  • Siderom Steel - Sales Manager

    2006 - maintenant • Sales and market development
    • Organizational management
    • Logistics network expansion
    • Operational set up and organization
    • Market research / Client's portfolio development
    • Company's establishment in Romania

  • SOPREMA - Project analyst

    Strasbourg 2004 - 2004 • Demonstrated the opportunities in the targeted country : Romania
    • Conducted a market research
    • Monitored competitors in the international exhibition in Bucharest
    • Analysed the legal forms for the new company
    • Budgeted the establishment cost

Formations

  • Université Marc BLOCH (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 2004 - 2005 DESS

