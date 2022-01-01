Menu

Aline BUISSON

Paris

En résumé

Après une prépa littéraire et des études d'histoire à la Sorbonne, j'ai intégré l'INSEEC afin de préparer un master 2 en Communication Corporate pour en faire mon métier.

Durant 5 ans j'ai exercé le métier de Chargée de communication en France mais aussi en Australie dans des secteurs assez variés (Santé, Assurance, BTP... et j'ai pu développer mes compétences en événementiel, relations presse, édition, gestion et coordination de projets notamment en web et en community management.

Ces dernières missions m'ont passionnées et c'est pour cette raison que j'ai décidé d'approfondir mes connaissances en communication digitale afin de me réorienter.

Passionnée de voyage et surtout de l'Australie, je sais également profiter de ce que la capitale offre : théatre d'improvisation, expositions d'art contemporain. J'adore aussi lire, surtout les thrillers très sombres et je ne me lasse pas d'écouter et de découvrir de nouveaux artistes de musiques éléctroniques. Tout cela agrémenté d'un peu de sport et de nouvelles technologies.

Entreprises

  • Banque de France - Administratif

    Paris maintenant Paris-Vincennes.
    Stage administratif

  • BNP Paribas - Guichet+ administratif

    Paris maintenant

  • Tour Olympie, ART, DGEFP, Orangina, Le Monde, La Halde - Hôtesse d'accueil

    maintenant

  • Soyooz - Community manager

    MEUDON 2015 - maintenant

  • FNEHAD - Chargée de communication

    2014 - 2014

  • Auris - Chargée de communication

    BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT 2013 - 2014

  • PRO BTP - Chargée de Communication

    Paris 2012 - 2013

  • University of New South Wales - Communication Coordinator

    2011 - 2012

  • REUNICA - External communication officer

    Levallois-Perret 2011 - 2011 Key Responsibilities
    o In charge of the external communication
    o Coordination of editorial supports
    o Writing of content
    o Implementation of strategic and communication plans

    Achievements:
    o Project management operational print and HTML (consultation, coordination, internal / external and writing) : invitations and leaflets, creating visual charts for REUNICA Provident Foundation events
    o E-letters, interactive pdfs, Indices (newsletters) to Sector Key Accounts
    o Implementation of the annual magazine Réunica Health
    o Implementation of communication plans (for temporary work)
    o Choice and control of the diaries for 2012

  • Planète Urgence - Communication Officer

    2011 - 2011 Volunteer

    Key Responsibilities
    o Responsible for the "Environment & Development" program
    o Achievement of a communication plan to improve the communication tools

    Achievements:
    o Writing articles for the external newsletter
    o Redesign and modeling of the newsletter
    o SEO writing

  • Groupe B2V Assurance - External communication manager

    2010 - 2010 Key Responsibilities
    o In charge of external communication
    o Support for internal communication
    o Strategic planning on improving the communication tools

    Achievements
    o Implementation and prototyping of several communication print media (brochures, magazines, business newsletters, greeting cards), writing articles, coordinating agencies / printers
    o Organization of conferences and interprofessional meetings
    o Redefining and updating the website
    o Implementation of the weekly press reviews
    o Writing articles for the internal magazine Bulle 2 Vie

  • Groupe L'Express Roularta - Digital project manager

    2010 - 2010 Key Responsibilities
    o Assisting in the redesign of the lexpress.fr and lexpansion.fr websites

    Achievements:
    o Management of the Express. com and Expansion. com backoffice sites, with a CMS, as they recast, with journalists and multimedia service

  • Suez Environnement/ FP2E - Corporate communication manager

    2009 - 2010 Key Responsibilities
    o Coordination of web, advertising campaign, editorial, press relation and event projects
    o Writing of content
    o Responsible for the website update

    Achievements:
    o Implementation and coordination of different communication media (brochure, charter, four-page newsletter, released institutional newsletter to 11000 copies with providers
    o Organization of the FP2E annual General Assembly (80 persons)
    o Organization of a press conference on the launch of a Mediation
    o Daily Management of the website: writing of newsletters and articles
    o Creation of the Ombudsman's water website in relation to a web agency dedicated
    o For the 2010 campaign of Water Business: briefing of the agencies, participation in the selection of agencies and agencies presentations
    o Carry out studies and benchmarks

  • Lowe Stratéus - Account executive

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Edition/Written Communication

    Key Responsibilities
    o Strategic thinking, coordination, management and operational monitoring, corrections, proofreading (annual reports, company magazines ...)

    Achievements:
    o Management and monitoring the implementation of a video for the ADF conference, in partnership with the team of the agency concerned
    o Coordination of internal magazines and client annual reports

    Clients:
    o Conseil Général du Val d'Oise (French department) – Calyon (Bank) - Vinci Énergies – SNCF – ADF (French Dentists’ Association) – Solvay Pharma – Alcatel-Lucent – BNP Assurance

  • FastBooking - Assistant communication officer

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Key Responsibilities
    o Responsible for both the internal and external communication
    o Coordination of editing, event, web and press relations projects
    o Responsible for writing content

    Achievements
    o Completion of the internal newsletter : gathering information, co-writing articles with external service providers (graphic studio, printer, translator and FastBooking’s international team)
    o Organization of two internal events (business breakfast and lunch)
    o Daily updating of the website
    o First contact with foreign press (English and Spanish), writing of press releases, management of the Pressbook

Formations

Réseau