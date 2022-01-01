Aline BUISSON

Après une prépa littéraire et des études d'histoire à la Sorbonne, j'ai intégré l'INSEEC afin de préparer un master 2 en Communication Corporate pour en faire mon métier.



Durant 5 ans j'ai exercé le métier de Chargée de communication en France mais aussi en Australie dans des secteurs assez variés (Santé, Assurance, BTP... et j'ai pu développer mes compétences en événementiel, relations presse, édition, gestion et coordination de projets notamment en web et en community management.



Ces dernières missions m'ont passionnées et c'est pour cette raison que j'ai décidé d'approfondir mes connaissances en communication digitale afin de me réorienter.



Passionnée de voyage et surtout de l'Australie, je sais également profiter de ce que la capitale offre : théatre d'improvisation, expositions d'art contemporain. J'adore aussi lire, surtout les thrillers très sombres et je ne me lasse pas d'écouter et de découvrir de nouveaux artistes de musiques éléctroniques. Tout cela agrémenté d'un peu de sport et de nouvelles technologies.