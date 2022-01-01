Aline BUISSON

-
Banque de France
- Administratif
Paris
maintenant
Paris-Vincennes.
Stage administratif
-
BNP Paribas
- Guichet+ administratif
Paris
maintenant
-
Tour Olympie, ART, DGEFP, Orangina, Le Monde, La Halde
- Hôtesse d'accueil
maintenant
-
Soyooz
- Community manager
MEUDON
2015 - maintenant
-
FNEHAD
- Chargée de communication
2014 - 2014
-
Auris
- Chargée de communication
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT
2013 - 2014
-
PRO BTP
- Chargée de Communication
Paris
2012 - 2013
-
University of New South Wales
- Communication Coordinator
2011 - 2012
-
REUNICA
- External communication officer
Levallois-Perret
2011 - 2011
Key Responsibilities
o In charge of the external communication
o Coordination of editorial supports
o Writing of content
o Implementation of strategic and communication plans
Achievements:
o Project management operational print and HTML (consultation, coordination, internal / external and writing) : invitations and leaflets, creating visual charts for REUNICA Provident Foundation events
o E-letters, interactive pdfs, Indices (newsletters) to Sector Key Accounts
o Implementation of the annual magazine Réunica Health
o Implementation of communication plans (for temporary work)
o Choice and control of the diaries for 2012
-
Planète Urgence
- Communication Officer
2011 - 2011
Volunteer
Key Responsibilities
o Responsible for the "Environment & Development" program
o Achievement of a communication plan to improve the communication tools
Achievements:
o Writing articles for the external newsletter
o Redesign and modeling of the newsletter
o SEO writing
-
Groupe B2V Assurance
- External communication manager
2010 - 2010
Key Responsibilities
o In charge of external communication
o Support for internal communication
o Strategic planning on improving the communication tools
Achievements
o Implementation and prototyping of several communication print media (brochures, magazines, business newsletters, greeting cards), writing articles, coordinating agencies / printers
o Organization of conferences and interprofessional meetings
o Redefining and updating the website
o Implementation of the weekly press reviews
o Writing articles for the internal magazine Bulle 2 Vie
-
Groupe L'Express Roularta
- Digital project manager
2010 - 2010
Key Responsibilities
o Assisting in the redesign of the lexpress.fr and lexpansion.fr websites
Achievements:
o Management of the Express. com and Expansion. com backoffice sites, with a CMS, as they recast, with journalists and multimedia service
-
Suez Environnement/ FP2E
- Corporate communication manager
2009 - 2010
Key Responsibilities
o Coordination of web, advertising campaign, editorial, press relation and event projects
o Writing of content
o Responsible for the website update
Achievements:
o Implementation and coordination of different communication media (brochure, charter, four-page newsletter, released institutional newsletter to 11000 copies with providers
o Organization of the FP2E annual General Assembly (80 persons)
o Organization of a press conference on the launch of a Mediation
o Daily Management of the website: writing of newsletters and articles
o Creation of the Ombudsman's water website in relation to a web agency dedicated
o For the 2010 campaign of Water Business: briefing of the agencies, participation in the selection of agencies and agencies presentations
o Carry out studies and benchmarks
-
Lowe Stratéus
- Account executive
Paris
2008 - 2009
Edition/Written Communication
Key Responsibilities
o Strategic thinking, coordination, management and operational monitoring, corrections, proofreading (annual reports, company magazines ...)
Achievements:
o Management and monitoring the implementation of a video for the ADF conference, in partnership with the team of the agency concerned
o Coordination of internal magazines and client annual reports
Clients:
o Conseil Général du Val d'Oise (French department) – Calyon (Bank) - Vinci Énergies – SNCF – ADF (French Dentists’ Association) – Solvay Pharma – Alcatel-Lucent – BNP Assurance
-
FastBooking
- Assistant communication officer
Paris
2008 - 2008
Key Responsibilities
o Responsible for both the internal and external communication
o Coordination of editing, event, web and press relations projects
o Responsible for writing content
Achievements
o Completion of the internal newsletter : gathering information, co-writing articles with external service providers (graphic studio, printer, translator and FastBooking’s international team)
o Organization of two internal events (business breakfast and lunch)
o Daily updating of the website
o First contact with foreign press (English and Spanish), writing of press releases, management of the Pressbook