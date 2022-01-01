Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Aline DELOFFE
Ajouter
Aline DELOFFE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Entreprises
Blangy sur Bresle
- Directrice Generale des Services
2019 - maintenant
CC Ponthieu Marquenterre
- DGA Services supports et services a la personne
2018 - 2019
CC Ponthieu Marquenterre
- DGS par interim
2017 - 2017
CC Nouvion
- DGS
2009 - 2016
CC Nouvion
- Responsable gestion comptable-voirie-batiments
2005 - 2009
CC Nouvion
- Adjoint administratif
2004 - 2005
CC NOUVION
- Médiatrice de la culture
1999 - 2004
Hopital Saint Valery sur Somme
- Adjoint administratif
1997 - 1998
Formations
Cité Scolaire Lycée Edouard Gand
Amiens
1994 - 1996
BTS
Lycée Boucher De Perthes
Abbeville
1991 - 1994
Bac
Réseau
Elise BUIGNY
Erwann MEDJEDOUB
Frederic FRANCOIS