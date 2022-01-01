Menu

Aline DELOFFE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management

Entreprises

  • Blangy sur Bresle - Directrice Generale des Services

    2019 - maintenant

  • CC Ponthieu Marquenterre - DGA Services supports et services a la personne

    2018 - 2019

  • CC Ponthieu Marquenterre - DGS par interim

    2017 - 2017

  • CC Nouvion - DGS

    2009 - 2016

  • CC Nouvion - Responsable gestion comptable-voirie-batiments

    2005 - 2009

  • CC Nouvion - Adjoint administratif

    2004 - 2005

  • CC NOUVION - Médiatrice de la culture

    1999 - 2004

  • Hopital Saint Valery sur Somme - Adjoint administratif

    1997 - 1998

Formations

Réseau