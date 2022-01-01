Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Aline FOULET
Ajouter
Aline FOULET
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Akane
- Fondatrice
2010 - maintenant
Groupe L'Oréal
- Marketing
2001 - 2009
Formations
ESCP Europe Business School
Paris
1997 - 2001
Marketing
Réseau
Alexandra ZIVY
Diane MATTOUT
Emilie LE BLAN
Franck ZEITOUN
François-Xavier DE SAGEY
Hubert DE MAIGRET
Jamyl MAMRI
Laetitia ARGOUARC'H
Pablo PASTEGA MILANS DEL BOSCH
Romain DESPEAUX
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z