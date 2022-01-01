Retail
Aline GUIMONT
Aline GUIMONT
WESTFIELD
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Polymères
Entreprises
IMP@lyon1
maintenant
L'Oréal USA
- Ingénieur R&D en Recherche Appliquée - Maquillage
2013 - maintenant
Laboratoire Ingénieurie des Matériaux Polymères: INSA Lyon
- Doctorant
2010 - 2013
ENSCM
- Ingenieur chimiste + master 2 recherche
2004 - 2008
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie
Montpellier
2004 - 2008
Charlotte THÉVENET
Chomet KARINE
Johan LEJEUNE
Julien L'INTERMY
Justine SIMONNEAU
Leslie GARNIER DUROURE, PHD
Magali MASQUELIER-PÉREZ
Marie-Laure MICHON
Roland RAHME
Soizic SZELKA