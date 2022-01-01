Menu

Aliou NIOKANE (ALIOU NIOKANE)

  • Aldelia Global Manpower
  • Global Recruiter

Dakar

En résumé

Passionate and motivated recruitment specialist with proven human resource skills. I am dedicated to promoting efficient business operations and high productivity by recruiting qualified candidates and minimizing employee turnover. Adept at promoting available job opportunities in collaboration with local universities, relevant online platforms, professional networks...
During my professional career, I have had the opportunity to interview and recruit top talent so as to achieve my clients' objectives on time.
Decisive and hardworking, with active listening and clear communication skills.

Entreprises

  • Aldelia Global Manpower - Global Recruiter

    Ressources humaines | Dakar 2022 - maintenant • Managing the candidate database
    • Researching and identify candidate sourcing channels (directories, the World Wide Web, personal networks, other media)
    • Advertising new positions internally and externally
    • Organizing and screen candidate resumes.
    • Contacting candidates and schedule interviews
    • Preparing weekly status reports on project progress
    • Conducting reference and relevant check

  • AfricSearch - Consultante en recrutement

    Ressources humaines | Dakar 2019 - 2022 • Managing the candidate database
    • Researching and identify candidate sourcing channels (directories, the World Wide Web, personal networks, other media)
    • Advertising new positions internally and externally
    • Organizing and screen candidate resumes.
    • Contacting candidates and schedule interviews
    • Preparing weekly status reports on project progress
    • Conducting reference and relevant check

  • Phoenix Consulting Group - Chargé de recrutement

    Ressources humaines | Dakar 2019 - 2019

Formations

