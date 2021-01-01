Menu

Aliris ALIRISESCOBAR (ESCOBAR)

Barcelona

Master Degree Psychologist and Executive Coach. On my day job I am a matchmaker, I recruit the best talent for your company. On my other job I am the creator of the GAIA Method, and I help enterprising women transform chaos into harmony to conquer the world. Highly engaged professional, creative, a born team-player, people oriented and focused on creation

  • City Job Offers - Consultante en recrutement

    Ressources humaines | Barcelona 2021 - maintenant City Job offers is a recruitment company, specialising in finding job opportunities primarily for foreigners. We are experts in finding jobs where your native language is your best asset. With an international dedicated team, we are one of the most popular recruitment companies with international corporations.

  • Three Points - Admissions Advisor

    Administratif | Barcelona 2019 - 2021 As Admissions Advisor, my role is to guide candidates in a personalized manner in the school admission process, previously identifying if they meet the profile required by the Three Points programs, while reinforcing their professional objectives and helping them to achieve it.
    I have interviewed hundreds of candidates like: Java Front-end, Back-end Developers, AWS, Openstack, DevOps, FullstackDevelopers, Data Scientists, Data Developers, Big Data,Machine Learning, IA, Cloud Developers, among others.

