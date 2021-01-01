Allen ALLENHATT (ALLEN)

My name is Allen Hatt and I have completed post-graduation in Pharmacy (Pharm. D) from the University Of Leicester, United Kingdom.

I started my career as Administrative Trainee with Amgen Inc., US in 2006. I later joined Sanofi Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., UK Liaison Branch, where I worked briefly as Clinical Research Associate III in 2008 and was later promoted to Senior Clinical Research Associate. In 2011, I moved to Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany, as Lead Clinical Research Associate where I was promoted to Senior Clinical Team Leader and then to Assistant Operations Manager. I joined A&H Allen & Hanburys Ltd. as Centralized Monitoring Lead (CML) since 2016 and have been performing different study activities in the capacity of Lead CML. Now, I am currently the Operations Head Research & Dev Dept. of the Oz Pharm London, United Kingdom.



Over the years, I have gained sound knowledge and experience in therapeutic areas like Renal (Chronic Kidney Disease), Hematology (severe sepsis with coagulopathy), Endocrinology (Diabetes Mellitus Type 2), Respiratory (COPD and Allergic Rhinitis), Oncology (Breast Cancer) and Dermatology (Psoriasis).