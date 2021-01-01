Aloui ALOUI MOHAMED (MOHAMED)

I am an engineer graduated from the National School of Engineering of Monastir
(ENIM).
Im particularly specialized in the field of Mechanical Engineering.
Currently, I hold the position of Project Management Office (PMO) engineer in a
the company specifically in aeronautical machining (ITP ALCEN) and this is for more
than 8 months.
During my training and my professional career, I was able to develop my skills.
both theoretical and technical knowledge in the fields of
maintenance and production, quality management, or project management
optimization of production.
I am dynamic, flexible and able to adapt quickly to new situations. I love what I do,
and therefore I do it well. I am a fast and curious learner. I believe that I would be a
good fit for this offer because I have good problem-solving skills, a methodical
approach, excellent attention to detail skills and the ability to work with strict
deadlines. I am also a good communicator and I work well alone and with others to
complete goals. Im looking forward to receiving interesting offers from your company.
Im excited to leverage my unique range of skills, and Im eager to demonstrate my
commitment.
Thank you for taking the time to read my cover letter and I hope to hear back from
you soon.
Mes compétences :
Abaqus/CAE
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
CAO
Ansys
AMDEC / FMEA
Catia v5
SolidWorks
Enovia v5
DAO
Gestion de projet
SolidWorks Simulation