Amal MABROUKI
Amal MABROUKI
BRON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
EMERSON PROCESS MANAGEMENT
- Inside Sales Engineer
BRON
2014 - maintenant
Weatherford Oil Tools
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011
Formations
ENIM (Monastir)
Monastir
2010 - 2012
Réalisation d'un mini projet: les centrales solaires thermodynamiques
Réalisation d'un mini projet: dimensionnement d'une installation photovoltaique
Institut Préparatoire Aux Etudes D'Ingénieurs De Nabeul IPEIN (Nabeul)
Nabeul
2008 - 2010
Lycée Pilote Gafsa (Gafsa)
Gafsa
2004 - 2008
baccalauréat mention très bien
Réseau
Com ENERGIE
Ilyas AMAKRANE
Mohamed Anouar BEN ALI
Prosper MOUKELE
Sabiha HAJLAOUI
Yahia BAHEDDI
