Ambre MALBEQUI (AMBRE MALBÉQUI)

VILLENEUVE-LA-GARENNE

En résumé

I am looking for an Internship in Europe in Marketing for 4 to 6 months debuting from February 2022.

I am a 20 years old 3rd year student at EMLV Marketing and Management school in France.

I have done an internship at Almadie.

Internship Content:
- Identification of prospects based on a good understanding of the market (lead generation)
- Business canvassing: email, phone
- BtoB prospecting: identification of key players and establishment of a prospect scope
- Appointment booking by phone
- Participation in the digital communication plan and its implementation

Knowledge and skills developed:
- Rigor
- Listen
- Tenacity
- Sales pitch
- Selling process
- Mastery of a prospect pipe
- Pilot communication tools

I am curious and motivated to learn. Enthusiastic to discover new missions and ways of working in a company. Very social, I like teamwork.

You can contact me on my cellphone or via my email ambre.malbequi@edu.devinci.fr

