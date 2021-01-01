Ambre MALBEQUI (AMBRE MALBÉQUI)

I am looking for an Internship in Europe in Marketing for 4 to 6 months debuting from February 2022.



I am a 20 years old 3rd year student at EMLV Marketing and Management school in France.



I have done an internship at Almadie.



Internship Content:

- Identification of prospects based on a good understanding of the market (lead generation)

- Business canvassing: email, phone

- BtoB prospecting: identification of key players and establishment of a prospect scope

- Appointment booking by phone

- Participation in the digital communication plan and its implementation



Knowledge and skills developed:

- Rigor

- Listen

- Tenacity

- Sales pitch

- Selling process

- Mastery of a prospect pipe

- Pilot communication tools



I am curious and motivated to learn. Enthusiastic to discover new missions and ways of working in a company. Very social, I like teamwork.



You can contact me on my cellphone or via my email ambre.malbequi@edu.devinci.fr