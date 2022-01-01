Menu

Amel KHROUF

TUNIS

En résumé

Granted with two internationally recognized certifications, in IS audit and internal audit, I developed my academic background in management, accounting and finance into practical experience while working in the consultancy and audit fields.

Open to new opportunities, especially in consultancy for insurance, banking and financial services, I have the ability to learn and to acquire new skills rapidly. Frequently viewed as highly ambitious, I seek to broaden my horizon with new ways of thinking and to keep the emphasis on the human potential.

Fluent in Arabic, French and English (with basic knowledge of Spanish), I am naturally gifted for languages that I consider as a means to develop my network and communication aptitude.

Mes compétences :
Business analysis
Management consulting
Information Systems audit
Insurance
Financial Audits
Project management
Conseil
Expert comptable
Audit

Entreprises

  • Efficept - Partner

    2011 - 2012 Efficept is a management consulting firm specialised in organization and Information Systems projects.

    We support our clients to achieve their strategic and operational goals both at the launching phase(feasibility studies, project scope definition...) as well as to improve the growth and profitability (strategic analysis, IS audit, process modelling, risks' management...)

    Our consultants, each with more than 10 years of experience at the local and international levels, are our guarantee for services' quality and solid partnership.

  • Amen Systems - Business Unit Manager

    2009 - 2010 - IS audit
    - Requirements analysis
    - Fonctional Gap Analysis (Insurance Software)
    - Data structring for products' parameting
    - Business processes analysis, improvement and modeling (BPMN)
    - Specification of the functional requirements for a new customized software (SOA)

  • GAT Assurances - Organisation Director

    2008 - 2009 - Processes, organization, IS and Human Resources’ diagnostic
    - Coordination of organizational and IS projects
    - Business processes analysis and modeling
    - Functional specifications writing for reinsurance software development

  • Grant Thornton - Fellow - Business Advisory Services

    Paris 2007 - 2007

  • Cabinet Amel Khrouf - Chartered Accountant - Owner

    2006 - 2011

  • Auditeurs Conseil - MAZARS - Manager - Business Advisory Service

    2005 - 2006

  • La Générale d'audit et conseil - Manager

    2003 - 2005

  • CegAudit - Senior Associate

    2001 - 2003

Formations

  • IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)

    Tunis 2008 - 2008 Diplôme National d'Expertise Comptable

  • The Wharton School Of Business (Philadelphia, Pa)

    Philadelphia, Pa 2007 - 2007 Leadership and mangement

  • ISCAE (Tunis)

    Tunis 2000 - 2001 CES Révision Comptable

  • IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)

    Tunis 1996 - 2000