Amel KHROUF

Granted with two internationally recognized certifications, in IS audit and internal audit, I developed my academic background in management, accounting and finance into practical experience while working in the consultancy and audit fields.



Open to new opportunities, especially in consultancy for insurance, banking and financial services, I have the ability to learn and to acquire new skills rapidly. Frequently viewed as highly ambitious, I seek to broaden my horizon with new ways of thinking and to keep the emphasis on the human potential.



Fluent in Arabic, French and English (with basic knowledge of Spanish), I am naturally gifted for languages that I consider as a means to develop my network and communication aptitude.



Mes compétences :

Business analysis

Management consulting

Information Systems audit

Insurance

Financial Audits

Project management

Conseil

Expert comptable

Audit