Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Amel MERABET
Ajouter
Amel MERABET
DECINES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Wes'Sup (Salon De Provence)
Salon De Provence
2013 - 2013
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Bron
2011 - 2012
Lycée Pierre Brossolette
Villeurbanne
2008 - 2011
Baccalauréat
Réseau
Djebbari LAETITIA
Pauline HINGRAY