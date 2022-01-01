Menu

Amel MHAYA

Bordeaux

Mes compétences :
Presenting Posters
Antibiotic resistance analysis
Biotechnology
Bacteriology
Haematology
Immunology
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Assays
Chemotherapy
Chromatography
Cytology
E. Coli
Flow Cytometry
Gel Electrophoresis
Gene Expression
In Vitro Studies
Infectious Diseases
Lyophilisation
Oligonucleotide design
Pathology
Phylogenetic analysis
Proteins
SDS-PAGE
Southern Blotting
Spectrophotometry
Western Blotting
acquired resistance
colistin resistance
qRT-PCR
Algorithms
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Office 2010
Microsoft Office 365
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word

Entreprises

  • Université de Bordeaux - Teaching assistant

    Bordeaux 2018 - 2019 : Teaching assistant for pharmacy students '' tutorials ''
    UFR des Sciences pharmaceutiques - -------
    Subject: Microbiology-Bacteriology

    * 01/2015-06/2015 : Master II training, Supervisors Pr. Didier Raoult and Dr. Vicky Merhej
    CNRS UMR 7278 IRD 198 INSERM U1095, IHU Mediterranean Infection, Aix-Marseille
    University, Research Unit on Emerging Tropical Infectious Diseases (URMITE)
    Team: ``Rickettsia and Emerging Pathogens Unit''
    Project: Extraction and purification of bacteriocins of Lactobacillus ingluviei

  • Fundamental Microbiology and Pathogenicity Laboratory - PhD student

    2016 - 2019 : PhD position, Supervisors Pr. Corinne Arpin and Pr. Slim Tounsi
    -------
    biotechnology center Sfax-Tunisie
    Teams :`` Replication and mobility of viral and bacterial genomes'' and `` Biopesticides''
    Project: Analysis of antibiotic resistance in enterobacteria and search for an alternative pathway to antibiotic treatment

Formations

Réseau

